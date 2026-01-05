Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Be The Milwaukee Bucks’ Point Guard

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been subtle about how he wants to play basketball, but this season he has been unusually clear about one thing: he wants the ball in his hands, not just to score, but to run the show. In other words, Giannis wants to be the Milwaukee Bucks’ point guard.

After the Bucks’ 115–98 win over the Sacramento Kings, Giannis explained exactly how he views his role.

“I’m at a point in my career that I just want to help my team win. Um, obviously, do I do I believe that I can facilitate, I can make plays? Yeah. Do I believe that I got to give them space for them to to grow? Yeah. Me and Stefan today we check the stats, right? Seven assists or more. I’ve won 69% of my games. And, eight assists or more, 73% of my games.”

“When I’m a point guard, we win. No, but just give them space to grow, man. I think they’re playing great. We are going to need them to make plays, especially when we play on the road, when we play big games, not that we try to dig ourselves out of this hole deep in the playoffs.”

“Like we going to they’re going to have to make plays. So I got to give them space. I can facilitate from the post. I can facilitate from the elbow. Whenever I get the rebound, I have the freedom to bring the ball up and make a play. So I’m happy. I’m happy where I am right now.”

The numbers back up that mindset. Giannis is averaging 29.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season, and while that assist number is technically the lowest of his last eight years, his assist percentage is the highest of his career. That detail matters. It signals intent. Giannis is touching the ball more often with the goal of creating advantages for others, not just bulldozing his way to the rim.

This is not Giannis campaigning to abandon scoring, far from it. Against Sacramento, he finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds in just 31 minutes, shooting 13-of-17 from the field. What has changed is how those points arrive. Giannis is initiating offense earlier, bringing the ball up off defensive rebounds, and setting the table from the post and elbow rather than forcing downhill attacks every possession.

There is also a developmental angle at play. Giannis has spoken openly about giving younger guards space to grow, particularly Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins. Instead of dominating every late-clock decision, he is consciously allowing them to handle reads, manage pace, and make mistakes now rather than in May. Giannis understands that if the Bucks want to survive on the road and in playoff environments, those guards must be comfortable making big plays.

That approach reflects maturity and urgency at the same time. The Bucks are still hovering below .500 as they sit 11th in the East with a 16-20 record, and Giannis knows they cannot wait until the postseason to discover who they are. Running offense through him simplifies things. It eliminates unnecessary dribbling, creates early mismatches, and forces defenses to collapse immediately. From there, Milwaukee’s shooters and cutters benefit.

It also explains why Giannis has been more vocal in huddles and even in play design. He recently drew up a game-winning action late against Charlotte, a moment that reinforced how much trust the team places in his feel for the game. This is not just about usage. It is about control.

For years, teams tried to solve Giannis by building walls. Now, he is countering by becoming the one who decides where the wall breaks. By facilitating from multiple spots on the floor and dictating tempo, he is evolving beyond the traditional forward label.

Giannis has always been one of the most dominant physical forces the league has ever seen. This season, he is making a quieter but just as important statement: the Bucks do not just need him to finish plays. They need him to start them. And increasingly, when Giannis runs the offense, the results speak for themselves.