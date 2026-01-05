Draymond Green’s Nightmare Season With Warriors: 2 Ejections, 9 Techs, Altercation With Kerr, 94 Fouls, 86 TO, And More

Draymond Green’s 2025–26 season has quietly turned into one of the ugliest chapters of his Hall of Fame resume. For a player whose legacy is built on controlled chaos, emotional leadership, and defensive brilliance, this year has been chaos without the control.

The numbers alone tell a rough story. Draymond Green is averaging just 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.1% from three. That would be survivable if everything else were intact. It has not been.

At one point this season, Green had more fouls and turnovers than made field goals, a staggering snapshot of how far things have drifted. Even now, he sits at roughly 90 made field goals compared to 94 personal fouls and 86 turnovers. That is not edge. That is damage.

The discipline issues have resurfaced in full force. Green was recently ejected against the Utah Jazz, marking his second ejection of the season and the 24th of his career, with 22 coming in the regular season alone. That places him second all-time in career ejections, trailing only Rasheed Wallace. Among active players, no one is even close.

He is also the active leader in technical fouls with 208 career techs, now seventh all-time. Three more will move him past Dwight Howard, and while passing Dennis Rodman or Gary Payton is unlikely, given his age, Green is almost guaranteed to finish his career inside the all-time top six.

The frustration has spilled beyond officials and opponents. It has reached the bench. Green’s heated on-court altercation with Steve Kerr was impossible to miss. Cameras caught Green dropping an F-bomb, arguing about assignments, and eventually leaving the bench midway through the game. The Warriors downplayed it publicly, but league-wide, it was seen as a crack in one of the NBA’s most stable coach-player relationships.

That moment lined up with reports that Green is unhappy with Kerr’s defensive scheme, particularly being asked to guard bigger centers nightly. At 36, absorbing that kind of physical toll without consistent frontcourt support is wearing him down. This is not the Draymond who once thrived as a free-roaming defensive quarterback. This is a veteran being stretched beyond his limits.

On the team side, the Golden State Warriors are stuck in the middle. They are hovering around .500 as they stand eighth in the West with a 19-17 record, elite defensively, but lack the offensive firepower to keep up with the top of the West. Green himself admitted as much after one loss, bluntly saying the Warriors’ defense was ‘s**t.’

He also called the Warriors a fading dynasty. That kind of honesty once galvanized the locker room, but now, it feels more like exhaustion talking.

The bigger question is what comes next. Green is no longer untouchable. Around the league, there is quiet acknowledgment that the Golden State Warriors could eventually explore packaging Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and draft capital to chase one final star swing. Names like Anthony Davis or even Giannis Antetokounmpo live in the extreme end of that conversation, but the fact that those ideas exist at all speaks volumes.

Draymond Green has always walked the line between indispensable and destructive. This season, the balance has tipped the wrong way. Two ejections, nine technical fouls already, public clashes with his coach, and production that no longer offsets the chaos. At 36 next season, with maybe two years left, the Warriors must decide whether this version of Draymond is still the heartbeat of a contender or simply the loudest reminder that the dynasty is fading.

For the first time in a decade, that answer is no longer obvious.