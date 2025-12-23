Draymond Green Is Frustrated Because Of Steve Kerr’s Defensive Plan

Draymond Green’s role within the Warriors’ defense is once again under scrutiny as tensions continue to surface in Golden State. According to a new report, frustration has been building behind the scenes as Green is repeatedly asked to take on physically taxing assignments.

Marc Spears reported on NBA Today that Green has grown increasingly unhappy with Steve Kerr’s defensive approach, particularly the expectation that he regularly guards opposing centers who outweigh him by a significant margin. The concern is not just schematic, but physical, as Green is absorbing nightly punishment while being asked to anchor the defense without consistent frontcourt help.

The news comes on the heels of a heated incident last night in which Green was involved in an altercation with head coach Steve Kerr. After an argument on the sidelines, Green abruptly left the game and did not return. While the team downplayed the moment publicly, the timing raised eyebrows given the mounting frustrations surrounding his role.

The latest update helps explain what the disagreement was about. Against a bigger and more physical Orlando Magic squad, Green reportedly felt overworked and voiced that frustration directly to Kerr. What comes next, however, is impossible to predict.

Green has long been the emotional backbone of the Warriors, but continued friction over defensive responsibilities could test the stability of both the locker room and Kerr’s long-standing trust in his veteran leader. A similar situation unfolded with Klay Thompson years ago, which eventually led to his departure.

At 15-15, Golden State has struggled to find consistency amid injuries, lineup changes, and defensive lapses. The margin for error has shrunk, and frustrations are becoming harder to contain as expectations clash with reality.

Internally, the Warriors know the roster imbalance is part of the problem. A true center remains a glaring need, and the lack of one has placed even more strain on Green, who continues to be deployed as an undersized five. This has also made Green, who is averaging 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 40.9 percent shooting (32.7 percent from three), increasingly expendable as the trade deadline approaches.

If Golden State decides change is necessary, rival teams will be monitoring closely. Potential destinations that could value Green’s leadership and defensive versatility include the Bucks, Mavericks, Spurs, and Grizzlies, all of whom could offer a clearer role and more frontcourt support than what he is currently dealing with in Golden State.

For Green, it is becoming clear that he has reached his limits in this role, and the Warriors may be stretching him too thin by playing him at center so often. At 35 years old, the former Defensive Player of the Year is no longer built the same way, and the results on the court have reflected that.

Whether this tension leads to real change or simply blows over, it highlights a growing crossroads for Golden State. Draymond Green’s value has always been rooted in sacrifice, but even that has limits. As the Warriors weigh their next move, they will have to decide if asking more from Green is sustainable or if the roster itself is what truly needs adjusting.