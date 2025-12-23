Luka Doncic Could Return Soon As Lakers Explore Protective Gear For Leg Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are cautiously optimistic about Luka Doncic’s availability as they prepare for Thursday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. After being ruled out for Tuesday’s game, the focus has shifted to how quickly their superstar guard can safely return to the lineup.

According to reporting from Dave McMenamin, the Lakers believe Doncic is dealing with nothing more than a lower left leg bruise after taking contact in Saturday’s game against the Clippers. The team is now exploring protective padding or a wrap to limit further contact, and there remains a real possibility he feels good enough to suit up against Houston on Christmas Day, depending on how his leg responds over the next 24 hours.

For now, the Lakers are prioritizing caution. While the injury is being treated as day-to-day, the organization remains mindful of similar leg issues Doncic has dealt with in the past, including earlier this season. Rather than rushing him back, the emphasis has been on pain management, swelling reduction, and ensuring he can move freely without risking further aggravation.

Even amid minor injury setbacks, Doncic has been the engine of the Lakers’ season. Through the early stretch, he is averaging a red-hot 34.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 45.8 percent shooting (32.0 percent from three) while controlling tempo, creating offense, and anchoring late-game execution. His presence has been central to Los Angeles staying near the top of the Western Conference, fourth in the West at 19-8, despite constant lineup turnover. Unfortunately, they will have to go at least one more night without him.

Against the Suns, the Lakers will also be without Rui Hachimura (right groin soreness) and Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain), while Austin Reaves is available despite managing a left calf strain. While short-handed, Los Angeles will be playing with urgency following Saturday’s loss to the Clippers. A win would put them in a favorable position heading into the Christmas holiday, with momentum on their side and pressure eased to deliver a result.

Of course, Thursday’s matchup carries extra weight as a featured game in this year’s annual Christmas Day lineup. With the whole league watching, the pressure will be on the Lakers to maintain momentum against a Rockets team pushing for position in a crowded West. It will take a cohesive and focused effort to secure the victory, but having Doncic back would certainly tilt the odds in their favor.

Whether he returns or not, the fact that he avoided something more serious is a major relief for Lakers fans. In a season already impacted by injuries, Los Angeles will need Luka available as often as possible to make a meaningful playoff run.

Ultimately, the Lakers’ priority is clear: protect Luka Doncic now so he is available when it matters most. With the season still unfolding and the Western Conference as tight as ever, Los Angeles cannot afford setbacks to its most important piece. If Doncic is able to return on Thursday, it will be a welcome boost. If not, patience now could pay dividends later.