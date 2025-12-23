LeBron James Reflects On The End Of His Historic Scoring Streak

LeBron James explains his mindset after his historic 10-point scoring streak ended against the Raptors.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 20, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) dribbles the ball against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James addressed the end of one of the most remarkable streaks in NBA history during a conversation on the Mind the Game podcast. Rather than dwelling on the record itself, James explained how his approach to the game naturally led to the streak ending the way it did.

“I’m a guy who goes to the bench and I like to look at the stat sheet. I like to be super efficient. I’d be lying to say I don’t know how many points I have at any given moment of a game,” LeBron James said. “But I don’t go into a game saying, ‘Okay, I have to get 10 points, I have to keep this streak going.’ It would be a disservice to me and the way I play the game. It showed in how the streak ended, in how I’ve always played the game. I was aware, and I was so not in a rhythm. The one rhythm I know that I will always have is the ability to draw a crowd and put the ball on time, on-target.”

James had scored at least 10 points in 1,297 consecutive regular-season games, the longest such streak in NBA history. It spanned nearly two decades, multiple teams, and every phase of his career, standing as one of the league’s most untouchable records.

That run ended against the Toronto Raptors, where James never found a consistent offensive rhythm. Toronto packed the paint, forced the ball out of his hands, and dared others to beat them, limiting him to just eight points, six rebounds, and 11 assists on 23.5 percent shooting (0-5 from three).

In the final moments, James stayed true to who he has always been. Rather than forcing a shot to preserve the streak, he drew defenders and made the right basketball play, kicking the ball out to Rui Hachimura in the corner for an open look. It was a fitting and worthy ending that reflected the selfless approach that has defined his career. Looking back, James has no regrets about how it went down, especially since it resulted in his team winning the game.

Even with the streak over, James’ impact remains unchanged. This season, he continues to influence games as a scorer and facilitator, averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 48.0 percent shooting and 28.3 percent shooting from three. While his numbers are down across the board, LeBron remains committed to helping the Lakers win games, and his impact is being felt in more ways than one as he helps maintain a winning culture in the locker room.

In the end, the streak mattered less than the principle behind it. LeBron has always prioritized making the right play over chasing numbers, and that mindset is exactly why his run lasted as long as it did. Records fade, but habits endure, and James’ commitment to winning basketball continues to define his career, even when history takes a step into the background.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Could Return Soon As Lakers Explore Protective Gear For Leg Injury
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like