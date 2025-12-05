LeBron James Details Game Winning Assist, Shows No Emotion About Streak

LeBron James breaks down his final assist to Rui Hachimura, downplays any disappointment over his 10 point streak ending, and explains why he is still working into rhythm.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks for the play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Among other things, LeBron James addressed the end of his historic 10-point scoring streak on Thursday night, but his reaction was not one you might expect. Instead of disappointment, he was beaming with pride after the win, which ended on an assist to Rui Hachimura.

“Just playing the game the right way, you always make the right play. That has been my MO, that is how I was taught the game, I have done that my whole career,” he said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “There is not even one second of guessing that once they doubled AR and the ball got swung to me. I know it is a numbers game. We got a four on three, an advantage, and I am trying to put the ball on time, on target, right into Rui’s pocket, and he knocked it down.”

James’ 10-point streak lasted nearly 19 years and was a testament to his amazing consistency and longevity. With his scoring down this season, it was getting harder to keep it going, and he failed several attempts to cross the threshold tonight on just 4-17 shooting (23.5 percent).

As for accusations of a potential decline, the King says he needs time to get into rhythm. He is still working his way back from a sciatica injury, and it has put the four-time champion in uncharted territory, without training camp or a preseason to ramp into action.

“I am still getting into rhythm,” he said. “This is my sixth game. I have never missed a whole training camp and preseason before, let alone the first 14 games of the season. So I am still figuring out my rhythm, figuring out everything offensively. I know I can make an impact when I am out there, but I am still feeling it out.”

By James’ standards, it has been a rough season. With averages of 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.0 percent shooting (31.8 percent from three), this campaign has seen some of the lowest numbers of his career, and there are no signs things will get better.

Fortunately, LeBron’s priority is not his own status anyway. He wants to win, and that means he is willing to make the selfless play on every possession. Tonight, it paid off with a key victory in enemy territory, but it is just the start of what will be a critical point of the season.

As Luka Doncic takes some time off for the birth of his second child, the Lakers will need more moments like this to fuel the grind ahead. At this stage of his career, LeBron does not have to be the leading star, but he has to provide enough to keep the Lakers steady with and without Doncic.

Ultimately, LeBron has lived his entire career by trusting the right play, and tonight showed that nothing has changed. Even with a historic streak on the line, his focus stayed on securing the win and lifting the players around him. As the Lakers navigate this stretch without Luka Doncic, moments like this will matter even more. So while LeBron James may no longer be the top scorer he once was, his impact and leadership continue to shape everything this team does.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) celebrates with forward Jake LaRavia (12) and guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring the game winning buzzer beating basket against the Toronto Raptos half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images Lakers Win Against Raptors After Epic Game-Winning Three-Pointer From Rui Hachimura: Instant Analysis
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like