JJ Redick And Austin Reaves Salute LeBron James For Big Sacrifice To Help Lakers Win Against Raptors

JJ Redick and Austin Reaves tip their hat to LeBron James for his big sacrifice during the Lakers' most recent win against the Raptors.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

LeBron James ended his historic 10-point streak after 1297 games as he scored only eight points in the Lakers’ most recent win against the Raptors.

For the potential game-winning shot, James had a chance to beat his defender while driving in for a layup on his own with the game tied at 120-120 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. However, he chose to pass the ball to Rui Hachimura instead of making the selfish play with an ulterior objective of keeping his streak alive.

Following the game, Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick addressed the sacrifice from James to make the right play and drop a dime for Rui Hachimura, who nailed the game-winning shot to seal their 123-120 win in Toronto.

“Yeah, just felt like in that situation for us tonight, we had the group on the floor that we wanted. The shot clock was off. You know, I didn’t feel the need to call a timeout, and knowing that, you know, trust AR with the ball, trust LeBron as a decision maker, and they went to fire,” said Redick while explaining why he didn’t call a timeout in the final play.

“And you know, I think it’s January 5th, 2007, a streak of whatever it is, 1,297 games. LeBron is acutely aware of how many points he has. You know, at that point, and like he’s done so many times in his career,” Redick further added while claiming that James has been ridiculed for doing exactly what he did tonight on several occasions in his career.

“I remember him getting ridiculed for it early on when he would make the right play, and his teammate would shoot the game-winner. He did it like he’s done so many times, and you just knew it was good as soon as it left Rui’s hands and just a big-time play.”

“The basketball gods, if you do it the right way, they tend to reward you,” said Redick in conclusion.

Subsequently, Austin Reaves (44 points, 10 rebounds) also spoke very highly about LeBron James in the locker room.

“I was just trying to get Bron the ball in a situation that he’s been in a million times. For all the people that have killed him his whole career for making the right play, if he shot that one, they would’ve said he should’ve passed it. If he passed it, they would say he should have shot it,” said Reaves while explaining the dilemma of being in LeBron James’ position.

“You tip your hat to a guy who just cares about winning and making the right play; that’s what he’s done his whole career. Thankful for him, obviously, that 10-point streak ends, but I guarantee if you ask him, winning is more important than points,” Reaves further added.

James finished the game with six rebounds and 11 assists to go along with those eight points on an incredibly inefficient night where he shot 4-of-17 from the field (23.5%) and 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Therefore, he clearly had sufficient chances to keep his streak alive. Hence, I’m not really sure if James deserves credit for an inefficient night for deciding to pass the ball instead of trying to finish the game on his own.

However, since the game was tied and could have gone into overtime even if James missed his own shot, this gave him an additional reason to consider taking the risk. Therefore, it is an encouraging sign to see that James was not selfish and chose the better look to help get the Lakers their win on the road.

Toronto is infamously called LeBronto for a reason, and that is, James almost always wins there. James has now extended his dominating record over the Raptors to 47 wins and 16 losses for his entire career (22-9 when playing in Toronto). The Lakers, who are now 16-5 for the season, will move on to face the Celtics in the next game tomorrow.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks for the play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images LeBron James Details Game Winning Assist, Shows No Emotion About Streak
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like