Victor Wembanyama Trolls Chet Holmgren In Viral Mid-Game Moment

Victor Wembanyama leaned into boos in OKC and taunted Chet Holmgren after a physical free-throw moment.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren continue to build one of the NBA’s most compelling young rivalries, and their latest meeting only added fuel to the fire. What started as a tense atmosphere quickly turned into a viral Christmas moment that captured the edge and competitiveness between two of the league’s brightest stars.

The viral moment came after Wembanyama delivered a hard foul on Holmgren in the paint. As Holmgren stepped to the free-throw line and missed his first attempt, Wembanyama turned and yelled, “Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” in celebration. The reaction was loud, deliberate, and clearly directed, signaling that this was about more than just one possession.

While both Victor and Chet often try to downplay their rivalry, this brief exchange pointed to lingering animosity between the two young big men. The tension was evident from the opening moments, especially after multiple intense meetings between the teams earlier this season.

Even the fans have embraced the rivalry, as Wembanyama was met with boos when he checked into the game. Rather than backing down, he appeared energized, leaning into the hostility and responding with his usual confidence and intensity. He is neither scared nor intimidated by the Thunder and seems to save his best performances for them.

The rivalry itself has been years in the making. Wembanyama and Holmgren have been compared since before entering the league, with each matchup framed as a measuring stick between two generational big men. This season, while San Antonio has gotten the better of Oklahoma City, Shai and his crew are defending champions who are widely favored to win their second straight title.

Despite their proven success, Victor Wembanyama does not lose any confidence against them. In fact, he relishes the opportunity to take them down, and moments like this reflect his growth as a leader on a young Spurs team. Averaging 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game on 51.4 percent shooting (35.7 percent from three), he has taken on the role of tone-setter, combining elite production with a visible edge that resonates with his teammates. His willingness to embrace pressure and confrontation has become part of his identity, which is great news for a Spurs team with serious ambitions in the West.

Looking ahead, this rivalry feels far from finished. As both teams continue to rise, a playoff matchup between the Spurs and Thunder would bring this tension to a much bigger stage. If that day comes, moments like this may be remembered as the early sparks of something much larger.

As the league’s next generation continues to take shape, rivalries like this one are becoming must-see TV. Wembanyama and Holmgren are no longer just prospects being compared on paper, but stars testing each other in real time, with pride clearly on the line. If today was any indication, their battles are only going to get louder, sharper, and far more meaningful as the stakes continue to rise.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. 4 Reasons Why Knicks Beat Cavaliers 126-124 In Christmas Day Thriller
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like