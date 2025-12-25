Victor Wembanyama Trolls Chet Holmgren In Viral Mid-Game Moment

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren continue to build one of the NBA’s most compelling young rivalries, and their latest meeting only added fuel to the fire. What started as a tense atmosphere quickly turned into a viral Christmas moment that captured the edge and competitiveness between two of the league’s brightest stars.

The viral moment came after Wembanyama delivered a hard foul on Holmgren in the paint. As Holmgren stepped to the free-throw line and missed his first attempt, Wembanyama turned and yelled, “Hell yeah! Hell yeah!” in celebration. The reaction was loud, deliberate, and clearly directed, signaling that this was about more than just one possession.

Wemby fouls Chet HARD then yelled “HELL YEAH! HELL YEAH! after he missed the free throw 😭 pic.twitter.com/RWFkjrV1ZC — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 25, 2025

While both Victor and Chet often try to downplay their rivalry, this brief exchange pointed to lingering animosity between the two young big men. The tension was evident from the opening moments, especially after multiple intense meetings between the teams earlier this season.

Even the fans have embraced the rivalry, as Wembanyama was met with boos when he checked into the game. Rather than backing down, he appeared energized, leaning into the hostility and responding with his usual confidence and intensity. He is neither scared nor intimidated by the Thunder and seems to save his best performances for them.

Victor Wembanyama gets boo’ed by OKC. He checks in and immediately hears it from the city, they don’t like him 😂 pic.twitter.com/scn4LCzaxx — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 25, 2025

The rivalry itself has been years in the making. Wembanyama and Holmgren have been compared since before entering the league, with each matchup framed as a measuring stick between two generational big men. This season, while San Antonio has gotten the better of Oklahoma City, Shai and his crew are defending champions who are widely favored to win their second straight title.

Despite their proven success, Victor Wembanyama does not lose any confidence against them. In fact, he relishes the opportunity to take them down, and moments like this reflect his growth as a leader on a young Spurs team. Averaging 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game on 51.4 percent shooting (35.7 percent from three), he has taken on the role of tone-setter, combining elite production with a visible edge that resonates with his teammates. His willingness to embrace pressure and confrontation has become part of his identity, which is great news for a Spurs team with serious ambitions in the West.

Looking ahead, this rivalry feels far from finished. As both teams continue to rise, a playoff matchup between the Spurs and Thunder would bring this tension to a much bigger stage. If that day comes, moments like this may be remembered as the early sparks of something much larger.

As the league’s next generation continues to take shape, rivalries like this one are becoming must-see TV. Wembanyama and Holmgren are no longer just prospects being compared on paper, but stars testing each other in real time, with pride clearly on the line. If today was any indication, their battles are only going to get louder, sharper, and far more meaningful as the stakes continue to rise.