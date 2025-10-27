Insider: Victor Wembanyama Took It Personally When Chet Holmgren Won An NBA Title

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has started off the 2025-26 season looking like one of the best players in the league. While leading the Spurs to a 3-0 record, Wembanyama has looked peerless while dominating on both ends of the floor.

While this form could be attributed to his offseason training with NBA legends, NBA insider Marc J. Spears hinted at the potential reasons for Victor Wembanyama’s drive to win on “NBA Today“.

“Might be Chet,” Spears said, hinting at Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren. “They’ve been going back to under 20s, under 18s, even, right? And Chet got a championship. Wemby doesn’t have a championship. But I was told by somebody inside that room that Wemby is motivated by Chet. That Chet got a one-up on him in the championship.”

“I’m going to go back to what we looked at the other day, and I think the thing that makes it so amazing is that none of us saw this coming,” added Spears. “Now, all of a sudden, you’re talking about the Spurs being a contender, the Spurs being a playoff team.”

“This is different. This is angry. This is about Chet. This is about the universe. This is about what Hakeem told me to do. And this is about making it easier for me, because I think he [Wembanyama] was selling too much with the jumpers. If he played like that against the USA in the gold medal game, we’d be talking about something different right now. But he’s on a vengeance tour.”

Victor Wembanyama’s rivalry with Chet Holmgren dates back to their youth days, when the two faced off at the U19 FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2021. Although Wembanyama was the more highly touted prospect, the USA came away with the win.

Holmgren, who was drafted in 2022, missed his rookie season due to injury. With the Frenchman being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the two effectively started their NBA careers at the same time.

Since being drafted, the two big men have only gone head-to-head on four different occasions in the regular season. Holmgren enjoys a 3-1 record against the Spurs. While Wembanyama has averaged 16.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game, Holmgren has matched it with 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Much of his earlier shortcomings could be attributed to a weaker team, but with a revitalized roster, Wembanyama and the Spurs could pose a challenge to the Thunder. With the first showdown of the season scheduled for Dec. 23, Wembanyama will look to get even.

Victor Wembanyama Has Looked Unstoppable

The stark difference in Victor Wembanyama’s style of play from last season has been the shift in the Spurs’ offensive schemes. With the 21-year-old becoming the focal point on offense, Wembanyama has started attempting more shots while maximizing his physical tools and athleticism.

Following his summer training with Hakeem Olajuwon, the Spurs center has looked comfortable while operating in the midrange. With elite footwork and coordination, Wembanyama has already looked like a more formidable offensive threat, while still retaining his stroke from beyond the arc.

In three games thus far, Victor Wembanyama has dominated against some of the best defensive big men in the league, while continuing his role as the Spurs’ defensive anchor. With the potential for him to be mentioned in both MVP and DPOY conversations, the 21-year-old could be poised for a truly special campaign.