“It’s Payback Time”: Gilbert Arenas On Victor Wembanyama’s Approach To The Season

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has garnered a lot of attention for his incredible displays to start the season. From an MVP-caliber performance against the Dallas Mavericks to his most recent dominant showing to lead the Spurs to a 118-107 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Wembanyama has truly grown into a star.

While acknowledging his development on “The Arena” podcast, Gilbert Arenas noted that the 2025-26 season was also a bit of a revenge season for the 21-year-old.

“How Embiid and all the older guys were making Wemby look in his rookie year. It’s payback time,” Arenas stated. “All you guys who say y’all are defensive players, ‘what’s happenin’?’ Game 1 on a defensive guy, who’s usually in the top five in that category, 40-15, what’s happenin’?”

The panel noted how Victor Wembanyama has become the focal point of San Antonio’s system. With Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson running the plays through his star center, the Spurs have enjoyed a lot of success on both ends of the floor.

Although Wembanyama remains the primary scoring option, Rashad McCants also pointed out how the team still had more weapons, even claiming that they looked like a championship-caliber unit.

As constructed, the Spurs may look young, but they have an extremely talented core. With Wembanyama in the middle of it all, San Antonio looks like a team on the rise again.

Victor Wembanyama Puts On A Show Against The Nets

The San Antonio Spurs have looked unstoppable to start the season, and Victor Wembanyama happens to be a big reason for it. With a masterclass against the Brooklyn Nets, the 21-year-old showcased the results of his grueling offseason training with another MVP-caliber performance.

With 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and six blocks on the night, while shooting 9-for-21 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep, Wembanyama dominated against his positional matchup, Nic Claxton.

While he was always a defensive stalwart, worthy of being mentioned in DPOY discussions, Victor Wembanyama’s development as a greater offensive threat this season has been noteworthy. After training with the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon and being guided by Kevin Garnett this summer, the 21-year-old is rightfully considered one of the best players in the NBA.

Aside from the Frenchman, the Spurs also witnessed solid performances from Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, who combined for 28 points. Off the bench, Spurs rookie Dylan Harper also had an impressive showing, as he notched 20 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, on 8-for-11 shooting overall.

After three games to start the season, the Spurs are among the only undefeated teams in the league. With some tremendous momentum behind them, San Antonio will look to continue their winning streak. Heading into their first back-to-back game of the season, the Spurs will face off against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.