Victor Wembanyama Sends Warning Message To The Rest Of The NBA After Destroying Anthony Davis And Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama asserted himself as a player to watch out for in the upcoming campaign. With a dominant performance leading the Spurs to a convincing 125-92 win against the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama sent out a warning to the rest of the league.

While speaking about his performance during his postgame media availability, Victor Wembanyama addressed how he had made certain breakthroughs this summer.

“I’m much more in control of myself,” he said. “The mind, I’m not worried about. Because I saw what it’s like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot, whether it’s your career or your health, so I’m not taking this for granted anymore. I’m having more fun now that I’m not struggling to move as much. I know I still need to get better, and I’m still going to get better.”

Having dealt with serious health issues during the summer, Wembanyama supplemented recovery with intense training that tested him as an individual. Given the impact it had on his growth, the 21-year-old also discussed how his offseason preparation added layers to his game, adding that this was just the beginning for him.

“We needed to make a statement in our locker room,” he said. “I felt like I needed to make a statement to my teammates. It’s also just the beginning, because there’s so much more I want to add to my game. But some things take time and maturity.”

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama this season is unreal. But if Wednesday night’s display against Anthony Davis and the Mavericks is to be considered proof of his development, there is enough reason to believe that he is living up to it.

Having recorded 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks to go with zero turnovers on 15-for-21 shooting from the field, the Spurs’ big man is well on his way to establishing himself as an MVP candidate early in the season.

Victor Wembanyama Could Become The Most Dominant Player In The NBA

Given how much Victor Wembanyama has already accomplished in his brief NBA career, he could be considered among the league’s elite players. While this is already an impressive feat, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins predicts that the Spurs’ center could even be considered one of the most dominant players in the NBA.

While speaking on ESPN’s “SportsCenter“, Perkins said, “Every arena that he goes through is gonna be sold out like NBA YoungBoy. He is box office. By the end of this season, we just might be saying that he’s not only the best player in the NBA but the most dominant player in the NBA as well.”

Many former players would agree with Perkins’ statement. From Carmelo Anthony, who predicts that Wembanyama will be named MVP this season, to Kevin Garnett, who claims the big man is a mix of Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant, the consensus surrounding the 21-year-old is overwhelmingly positive.

Coming off a dominant showing against the Dallas Mavericks, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will attempt to keep the momentum going as they head into their next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET.