NBA Player Ratings: Victor Wembanyama Dismantles Anthony Davis And Cooper Flagg In Stunning Spurs Victory

With Dylan Harper sparking the Spurs off the bench and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle adding 22 points, San Antonio looked every bit like a team ready to climb into contention, while Dallas, still without Kyrie Irving , could only watch Wembanyama’s highlight reel grow by the minute. Let’s go through the player ratings for this exciting matchup to see who came close to Wemby’s dominant performance.

The game marked the much-hyped debut of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg , who struggled early before finding his rhythm in the second half as he finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. But the night belonged to Wembanyama, whose mix of dominance and flair left little doubt that the league’s most unique superstar is back and fully healthy.

The NBA was certainly packed with action during the second night of the 2025-26 regular season. In a showdown that felt like both a glimpse of the future and a reminder of who owns the present, Victor Wembanyama returned with a vengeance, dropping 40 points, grabbing 15 rebounds, and powering the San Antonio Spurs to a 125-92 dismantling of the Dallas Mavericks .

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 40 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 15-21 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-11 FT, 30 MIN

This was Wembanyama’s masterpiece. Dominating on both ends, he scored 40 points on a blistering 15-of-21 shooting, grabbed 15 rebounds, and blocked three shots while barely breaking a sweat. He bullied Anthony Davis inside, hit jumpers over double teams, and electrified the crowd with highlight dunks. His composure after returning from injury was remarkable, reminding everyone that he’s already one of the NBA’s elite players, and possibly the MVP front-runner. Wemby couldn’t have had a better performance, especially considering he is only 21 years old and completely dominated one of the best big men in the world.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 8-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-10 FT, 29 MIN

The reigning Rookie of the Year picked up right where he left off, tallying 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting along with six assists and seven rebounds. Castle’s combination of poise and power kept the offense flowing when Wembanyama rested, and his defensive activity helped force Dallas into bad possessions. He looks more confident handling primary playmaking duties, a strong sign of his growth in Year 2. Castle is working his way into being untouchable for the Spurs organization, and his starting spot won’t be challenged by Dylan Harper anytime soon.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT, 23 MIN

Dylan Harper was the spark plug that ignited the Spurs’ big run. Scoring 15 points in 23 minutes, he played fearlessly against Dallas’ second unit, attacking the rim and keeping the tempo high. His energy shifted the game’s momentum early, proving why the Spurs are so high on the rookie guard’s scoring instincts. We love Harper’s confidence, and it might not be long until he starts looking at Devin Vassell for the starting guard spot.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT, 31 MIN

Devin Vassell’s stat line (13 points, 4 assists, 2 steals) didn’t leap off the page, but his movement and spacing helped Wembanyama operate freely. He hit timely shots and played disciplined defense on Klay Thompson. While he missed some open looks from deep, his overall impact was steady and efficient, exactly what a balanced Spurs offense needs. Vassell still had some important moments for the game, and we are grading him for sheer impact more than just numbers.

Keldon Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 25 MIN

Keldon Johnson brought instant offense, hitting 5-of-6 shots for 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. He played his usual physical brand of basketball, attacking the paint and defending multiple positions. His plus-10 rating reflected the toughness and effort he brings every night off the bench, and especially tonight. Considering his efficiency, Johnson deserves an easy B+ grade.

Harrison Barnes: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 30 MIN

Barnes provided his usual veteran steadiness. He scored 7 points and posted a team-best +27 in 30 minutes, doing the little things such as boxing out, switching on defense, and moving the ball. Even when he wasn’t scoring, Barnes’ floor spacing and leadership anchored San Antonio’s starting group. Others might disagree about Barnes’ rating, but his impact came with hustle and playing hard tonight.

Anthony Davis: B-

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 7-22 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-6 FT, 32 MIN

Davis put up solid numbers, 22 points, 13 rebounds, but Wembanyama clearly won the matchup. Davis couldn’t contain Victor’s length and picked up four fouls trying to contest inside. His offense felt forced at times, and he couldn’t anchor the Mavericks’ defense as usual. A good individual effort, but overshadowed by the opposing star. As a result, we have to give Davis a B- because he was completely outplayed on both ends of the court, and the raw leadership and impact were not there tonight.

P.J. Washington: B-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 29 MIN

Washington quietly had one of Dallas’ more efficient nights with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He hit a pair of threes and provided some inside scoring, though defensively, he was often caught in mismatches. A solid contributor in a losing effort, so he gets a B- because of his efficiency despite an ugly performance by his team.

Cooper Flagg: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-2 FT, 10 MIN

Flagg’s debut was understandably uneven. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds but didn’t score in the first half, struggling to find his rhythm against San Antonio’s length. Once he settled down, his hustle on the boards and defensive activity stood out. It wasn’t flashy, but it was a learning experience. Hopefully, it will be one he’ll grow from because Flagg has to follow the lead of Victor Wembanyama and, to a lesser extent, Anthony Davis, in how to impact the game when his offense isn’t clicking.

Klay Thompson: D+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, 22 MIN

A rough shooting night for Klay, who went 4-of-13 from the field and 1-of-5 from deep. He never found his rhythm and struggled to contain Vassell defensively. The effort was there, but the efficiency wasn’t. Klay gets a D grade for his putrid shooting and inconsistent impact on both ends of the court. Not the best game from the future Hall of Famer.

Dereck Lively II: D

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-2 FT, 10 MIN

Lively looked overwhelmed by the Spurs’ frontcourt, managing just four points and two rebounds in 10 minutes before foul trouble sent him to the bench. His timing on screens and rotations was off, allowing Wembanyama too many easy looks. Lively struggled to make an impact at all, and the Mavs struggled because of it. A bad game for the young big man.