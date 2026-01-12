Raptors Can Add Two Strong Starters In Blockbuster Trade Idea With Bulls

The Toronto Raptors in the 2025-26 season are one of the most intriguing teams in the wide-open Eastern Conference. Sitting 24-16 and 4th in the East, Toronto has climbed the standings, trailing the top-seeded Detroit Pistons by just a handful of games (5.0 GB) in a tight race for the crown.

Toronto’s playing style has revolved around a dynamic core featuring Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, whose scoring and playmaking have fueled the Raptors this season. Add RJ Barrett’s versatility on the wing, and Toronto boasts one of the most well-rounded lineups in the league, but the playoff chase demands elite depth at every position.

That’s where a bold move involving the Chicago Bulls could complete their roster.

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: Coby White, Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Meanwhile, the Bulls’ campaign hasn’t gone according to expectations. After flashes of promise to start the new campaign, Chicago has fallen to 18-20, and it might be time to shift their goals. Centering a rebuild around budding star Josh Giddey, acquired last season and already producing All-Star caliber numbers, Chicago could swap their depreciating assets for future ones.

This blockbuster proposal: a swap of Coby White and Nikola Vucevic for Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, and two first-round picks, is what we think could work best. This deal would give Toronto the two starters, a playmaking point guard and a paint-anchoring center, while Chicago accelerates its youth-first rebuild.

Toronto Raptors Make A Push For Eastern Conference Crown

Toronto’s fourth-place standing shows how good the Raptors can be. At 24-16, they boast one of the most efficient offenses in the East, averaging 114.2 points per game and ranking fourth in assists per game (29.4 APG), a sign of their ball movement and improvement as a whole. Brandon Ingram leads the team with 21.8 PPG, while Scottie Barnes contributes 8.4 RPG and 1.4 BPG, providing elite versatility on both ends.

Defensively, Toronto has tightened up at the right moments. Their +1.9 net rating reflects improved stops in clutch moments, and while the Raptors rank top-25 in rebounds, they have room to grow on the boards. A key reason why adding an impact big man could elevate them from contender to favorite.

With the playoff format including expanded play-in opportunities, every win matters. Toronto’s recent surge, winning seven of 10 games, has them peaking at a critical juncture. A trade to bolster its starting five could be the difference between a deep postseason run and an early exit.

Coby White is averaging 18.6 PPG this season and is a natural marksman and improving playmaker, while Vucevic has posted 16.5 PPG and 9.3 RPG on 50.2% from the field. A new lineup with White and Vucevic joining Barnes, Ingram, and Barrett in the starting lineup looks very impressive on paper and will be on the court.

Chicago Bulls Start The Rebuild Around Josh Giddey

Chicago entered the season with high expectations but has hovered below .500 in the standings, sitting 18-20 and well outside the upper tier of the East. At the center of the Bulls’ evolving identity is Josh Giddey (19.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 9.0 APG), whose all-around production, scoring, rebounding, and passing, has positioned him as the cornerstone of the franchise.

He has already etched his name into franchise lore with multiple triple-doubles, becoming the first Bulls player since Jimmy Butler to record that feat in a season. In the modern NBA, a triple-double threat from the point guard spot can cause havoc on the court for the opposition.

Quickley’s scoring and secondary playmaking (16.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.3 APG) would give Toronto a much-needed ball-handling co-star next to Barnes and Ingram, addressing clutch shot creation and perimeter spacing. Gradey Dick, already a budding scoring threat, would slide into an expanded role, adding depth to the wing rotation.

The two first-round picks Chicago receives would be foundational to its rebuild, giving the Bulls future flexibility to draft impact talent or use the picks in further trades. Vucevic’s expiring contract and White’s trade value create a strategic opportunity for both sides.

A Blockbuster Trade That Puts Toronto On The Map

Toronto’s desire to be competitive in the wide-open East means they could upgrade the point guard and center spots. The proposed deal, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic for Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, and two first-round picks, meets that need without question. For Toronto, this is a statement.

With the Eastern Conference tightening up and every win affecting playoff seeding, adding a true point guard and frontcourt force could move the Raptors up the charts in the East as they look to seriously compete with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. A trade of this magnitude doesn’t guarantee them a Finals appearance, obviously, but it gets them closer.