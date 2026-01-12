Kings Could Acquire Ja Morant If Grizzlies Accept Specific Trade Package

The Kings would consider a Ja Morant trade if the Grizzlies are prepared to accept their underwhelming offer.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant’s time with the Memphis Grizzlies might come to an end before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The Grizzlies are reportedly entertaining offers for Morant, and it appears the Sacramento Kings could pursue a trade for the guard on a condition. NBA insider Marc Stein says the Kings would consider acquiring the two-time All-Star if a package centered around DeMar DeRozan is deemed good enough.

“The Kings, meanwhile, are generally painted as a team that does not intend to pursue Morant. However …I must confess that some chatter to the contrary over the weekend has circulated suggesting that Sacramento’s position could change if Memphis was prepared to accept a package headlined by DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter and some level of draft capital.”

That certainly isn’t a great return, but Morant’s stock has dropped a lot. He was once thought of as a future face of the league candidate, but those days are long gone.

Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. while shooting 40.1% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old has missed a lot of time too, playing just 18 of the Grizzlies’ 39 games. That’s played a part in the team sporting a poor 17-22 record.

Morant’s lack of availability is one of the reasons why the Grizzlies are now listening to trade offers. They have also come to the realization that even with him on the team, they cannot compete with the heavyweights in the West.

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a fair bit of success in the regular season in the Morant era. They have won 50+ games twice and were 48-34 last season. The Grizzlies weren’t able to translate that success into the postseason, however, winning just one playoff series in Morant’s first six seasons.

Add in off-the-court issues in the past, like the gun incidents in 2023, with all of this, and you understand why the Kings aren’t thinking of giving up much for Morant.

DeRozan is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Kings in 2025-26. The 36-year-0ld does look to be in decline, but remains a solid scorer.

Devin Carter, meanwhile, is putting up just 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. Carter, DeRozan, and some draft picks would have seemed like a laughable package at one point, but not anymore.

In case you do believe Morant should fetch the Grizzlies a far better haul, NBA insider Chris Mannix has some bad news for you. Mannix stated on Open Floor that the return will be underwhelming, as was the case with Trae Young.

“Just like the marketplace for Trae Young had dried up to the point where you could acquire him for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, I don’t think the market for John Morant is anything beyond like matching salary and maybe some filler,” Mannix said. 

The Atlanta Hawks didn’t even get a draft pick for Young from the Washington Wizards. The Kings, who are searching for their point guard for the present and future, at least appear willing to offer some draft capital for Morant. There does seem to be more interest in him compared to Young, so the Grizzlies should get a better haul than the Hawks got.

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly another team showing interest in Morant. The Miami Heat have also been linked to the guard, and he is certainly one to keep an eye on as we get closer to the trade deadline.

