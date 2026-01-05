Deandre Ayton On Lakers’ New Game Plan After Frustration Comment: “Bigs Can’t Feed Themselves”

The Lakers made it a point to get Deandre Ayton involved in the offense against the Grizzlies.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in three days by beating them 120-114 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. At Saturday’s practice between the games, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said he felt Deandre Ayton was frustrated with his role in the offense, and stated they needed to give him more touches early.

Well, the Lakers did just that in this one, and Ayton was asked postgame how the change in the game plan helped him.

“I mean, we’re winning the right way,” Ayton said. “Bigs can’t feed themselves, and I just try my best to do what I can, to bring effort. And I trust my playmakers out there to find me.”

The Lakers went to Ayton right away as he scored the first points of the game. The 27-year-old had five points in the first quarter here after not even attempting a shot in the period in the 128-111 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

Ayton had just four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, and one steal in that contest. Redick even benched him down the stretch and had a simple explanation for why Jaxson Hayes closed the game.

Ayton fared much better in the rematch, finishing with 15 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks. He did close this game, and Redick stated postgame that he liked what he saw from his big man down the stretch.

“DA in the second half defensively was awesome, and really in that fourth quarter had some big-time plays at the rim for us,” Redick stated.

Redick was later asked if he felt the Lakers did a good job of getting Ayton the ball and for his thoughts about the big man’s overall engagement and energy.

“He was great throughout the game, and we ran the first play for him,” Redick said. “Got him another couple of touches early. I think that was good for him to just touch the basketball and feel like he’s a part of the offense.

“It’s a tale as old as time for a big guy,” Redick added. “That’s the reality of being a big, someone has to pass you the ball. You’re not initiating the offense. And there were some things that we kind of set up for him to get the ball, and I thought he did a great job.”

That’s a lot of praise, but Redick wasn’t done.

“He’s a highly skilled big,” Redick said. “I mean, there’s not many of those left in today’s NBA. Just in terms of touch and shooting from the areas that he likes to get the ball. And yeah, it’s on us as coaches, and it’s on players to make sure that he feels involved.”

We have seen it time and time again that if you feed the big men early and get them involved in the offense, they’ll be more active on defense and on the glass. That’s perhaps more evident with Ayton than most others. The coaching staff and his teammates need to make sure they keep this up.

The Lakers improved to 22-11 with this win and have now swept the season series 3-0 against the Grizzlies. They’ll take on the New Orleans Pelicans next at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images JJ Redick Highlights Jake LaRavia’s Key Contributions In Lakers’ Win Against Grizzlies
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like