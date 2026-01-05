JJ Redick Highlights Jake LaRavia’s Key Contributions In Lakers’ Win Against Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with an impressive 120-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. While JJ Redick was discussing the key factors in the win, he was sure to highlight Jake LaRavia‘s vital contributions in securing the victory.

While speaking with the media after the game, Redick pointed to Jake LaRavia’s recent surge in performances and his impact on both ends of the floor.

“I told him in front of the group after the game, particularly in that first half, his aggressiveness and confidence were really good for us,” Redick stated. “The thing we’ve tried to really instill and coach him on all season is 0.5 decision-making, being catch-and-shoot ready. If you are attacking a closeout and you have an advantage, maintain the advantage. “

“Both of those things require confidence and aggressiveness. Just a fantastic game from him. Another good game from him defensively as well, with deflections and being disruptive.”

Jake LaRavia has been a standout performer for the Lakers in his last few outings. Against his former team, LaRavia turned things up a notch. The forward dropped 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal against the Grizzlies, while shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from three-point range.

LaRavia’s individual brilliance garnered praise from several players, including Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. With the forward embracing a larger role in the rotation and asserting himself as a valuable asset, the Purple and Gold could benefit greatly from cultivating his talent.

Should Jake LaRavia Be A Starter On The Lakers?

Earning a starting spot in the Lakers’ frontcourt has proven to be a bit of a challenge for Jake LaRavia this season. With LeBron James and Deandre Ayton firmly asserting themselves in their positions, LaRavia has had to compete with Rui Hachimura for the starter’s role.

For the 2025-26 season, Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 45.9% shooting from the field and 32.0% from three-point range. In comparison, over his last two appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 60.7% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Although his averages over the season aren’t impressive, it is evident that the 24-year-old can emerge as a contributor when given the opportunity.

Following the game, LaRavia was asked about how his confidence has grown since becoming a starter. The forward responded:

“I’ve just been trusting the work I’ve been putting in recently. Obviously, the shot was struggling early on, and the coaches telling me, players telling me, ‘Just keep shooting the ball.’ They trust me. I trust myself. So it’s really just about going into the game and then doing it.”

Since replacing Hachimura in the starting lineup, LaRavia has positioned himself as an impact player with far more upside on both ends of the floor. While additionally boasting playmaking upside, there is reason to believe that the Lakers could benefit from giving him more minutes in the starting lineup.

The decision ultimately comes down to matchups. Hachimura is currently a superior perimeter threat, while LaRavia is a more versatile option on the defensive end. Depending on the requirements, the Lakers may have the luxury to make necessary adjustments.