38-Year-Old JaVale McGee’s NBL Highlights Go Viral: “Looking Like Prime Giannis Out There”

JaVale McGee made the bold decision to head to Australia to continue his professional career in 2025, and it certainly didn’t prove to be one he regretted. McGee, who last played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings in 2024, signed a one-year deal with the NBL’s Illawarra Hawks on Aug. 1, 2025, and went on to have a great 2025-26 campaign.

McGee averaged 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Hawks while shooting 56.4% from the field. The 38-year-old, who had a 16-year NBA career, was somewhat of a walking highlight reel, and a clip of his best plays recently went viral.

NBA fans were very impressed with McGee.

“This is how he wanted to play when he was on the Wizards,” one fan said this is what McGee has always wanted to do.

“Nah, his offensive bag is crazy,” another fan was blown away by McGee’s skills.

“Bro looking like prime Giannis out there,” a fan compared McGee to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“You can say he’s playing against inferior players, but there’s no denying how good his mobility is and how fluid he looks,” one isn’t discounting McGee’s play based on the competition.

“Lakers could actually use this,” a fan thinks the Los Angeles Lakers should bring McGee back.

As great as McGee looked there, he isn’t good enough to play in the NBA anymore. The three-time NBA champion averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Kings in 2023-24, his final season. This is more of an example of just how good NBA players actually are. Even the bench players are capable of dominating overseas.

That said, McGee’s play did not lead to victories. The Hawks had won the championship in 2024-25, but failed even to make it to the NBL Finals (playoffs) in 2026. They only finished eighth in the standings with a 13-20 record. That could well have contributed to McGee not making the All-NBL First or Second Team, something he wasn’t too happy about.

“No 1st team or 2nd NBL honors… all good… asking for next time what are the parameters? 6th (19.3) in scoring, 2nd (10) in rebounds. 1st in blocks. Average a double double In under 26mins… clearly not making playoffs doesn’t matter…”

McGee was referring to the fact that Jack McVeigh made the second team despite his Cairns Taipans finishing with a 9-24 record. You can maybe understand keeping him off the first team, but not the second. A player who was sixth in scoring, second in rebounds, and tied for first for blocks deserves to make it in.

Despite the snub, McGee had indicated he’d be open to returning to the NBL for another season. He eventually decided to go elsewhere, though, signing with the Beijing Ducks in the CBA. While the Ducks will be handsomely compensating McGee for his services, he’ll continue to earn paychecks from the Dallas Mavericks as well. He is enjoying life right now.