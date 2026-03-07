Michael Jordan Praises Anthony Edwards’ Passion And Determination

Anthony Edwards has quickly emerged as one of the most electrifying young stars in the NBA, and recently, he received praise from one of the greatest players in basketball history. During a sit-down conversation with veteran broadcaster Ahmad Rashad, Edwards learned that Michael Jordan has been closely watching his development and appreciates the passion he brings to the game.

Rashad shared the story during the interview, explaining that he had recently spoken with Jordan about the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

Ahmad Rashad: “There are very few people who enjoy the game the way you do. One of them is Michael Jordan. Now, Michael Jordan recently talked about how you being double-teamed is a sign of respect. I talked to him yesterday, and we talked about you, and he said he loves the passion you have on both ends of the floor.”

“He said you need to continue improving your game, accepting challenges, and thriving. And he knows you’re the type of person who has that determination. That’s pretty cool to have that, isn’t it?”

Anthony Edwards: “For sure.”

Ahmad Rashad: “To have that guy be your fan?”

Anthony Edwards: “Yeah.”

Ahmad Rashad: “Oh, he’s like, ‘Oh yeah man, that’s my man. I like this and that and the other.’” Anthony Edwards: “He came to the gym for my pre-draft workout before I got drafted to Minnesota.”

Edwards also revealed that his connection with Jordan goes back several years. Before he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jordan attended one of Edwards’ workouts.

The relationship between the two stars has continued since then. Edwards has previously reached out to Jordan for advice, particularly when it comes to dealing with one of the biggest challenges facing young superstars, constant double teams.

Jordan once explained that teams double-teaming Edwards is actually a sign of respect, acknowledging that defenses view him as the focal point of the Timberwolves’ offense. The two have even discussed specific technical adjustments to Edwards’ scoring approach. Jordan shared tips on how to create space in the post and get to scoring spots more efficiently.

One specific piece of advice stood out to Edwards. Jordan explained that many players try to create separation in the post by leaning backward with their lower body, but he preferred using the upper part of his back to create leverage against defenders. That type of detail reflects the legendary attention to technique that defined Jordan’s career.

Edwards has also spent time studying Jordan’s game film along with the tape of Kobe Bryant, focusing on their midrange scoring and post-up footwork. The goal is to add more dimensions to his offensive game as he continues to develop into one of the league’s premier players.

For Edwards, hearing encouragement from Jordan carries special meaning. The comparison between the two players has surfaced frequently because of Edwards’ explosive athleticism and fearless scoring style. While Edwards still has a long career ahead of him, the support from a basketball legend suggests that his passion and determination have already caught the attention of one of the game’s greatest competitors.