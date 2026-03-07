5 Reasons Why The Lakers Beat The Pacers With A Special Offensive Showing

The Los Angeles Lakers rode a historic offensive performance from Luka Doncic to a convincing 128-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers, controlling most of the night behind elite shooting and efficient scoring.

Los Angeles shot an impressive 53% from the field (45-85) and buried 17-37 three-pointers (46%), stretching Indiana’s defense throughout the game. The Lakers also capitalized at the free-throw line, converting 21-23 attempts (91%), which helped them maintain a comfortable lead late in the fourth quarter.

Indiana fought hard offensively and finished with 117 points on 47% shooting, but their struggles from beyond the arc, just 8-35 (23%) from three-point range, made it difficult to keep up with the Lakers’ explosive scoring pace.

At the center of everything was Luka Doncic, who delivered one of the most dominant individual performances of the season and completely dictated the outcome.

Here are five reasons the Lakers came out on top.

1. Luka Doncic Delivered A Historic Offensive Performance

Luka Doncic was simply unstoppable.

The superstar guard exploded for 44 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, leading the Lakers with a spectacular offensive display. Doncic shot 14-25 from the field, drilled 7-14 three-pointers, and went 9-10 at the free-throw line, showing his complete scoring arsenal.

He scored from everywhere – deep pull-up threes, tough drives through contact, and mid-range jumpers when Indiana tried to crowd him. Whenever the Pacers made a push to trim the lead, Doncic responded with another bucket or a perfectly timed play to halt the momentum.

His +20 plus/minus also highlighted how dominant the Lakers were when he was on the floor. It was the type of performance that reminded everyone why he’s one of the league’s most dangerous offensive players.

2. The Lakers’ Three-Point Shooting Stretched Indiana’s Defense

The Lakers’ victory was influenced by their perimeter shooting.

The Los Angeles players made 17 threes. Their 46% shooting from three forced Indiana to defend all levels of the court.

Marcus Smart was very effective as he scored 11 points, going 4-6 and 3-4 from three. Big impact also came from the bench as Luke Kennard scored 15 points and shot 6-9 and 3-5 from three. He also had the best game rating at +26.

The Indiana players on the other end struggled to shoot from three as they shot 8-35. Key players like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith missed many attempts, and that hurt the offense.

The Pacers were not able to recover from the 27 additional points that the Lakers scored from three.

3. Austin Reaves Provided A Crucial Secondary Scoring Punch

While Luka Doncic scored the most points in the game, Austin Reaves made sure that the team kept the offense going.

Reaves scored 19 points and had 5 assists while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and making 6 of 7 free throws. He went to the basket hard several times and made many scoring opportunities while the Pacers were more focused on stopping Doncic.

Because Reaves could handle the ball and start the offense, Indiana was not able to send double teams to the Lakers’ superstar guard.

Reaves made timely drives, free throws, and smart playmaking to widen the gap for Los Angeles, even as the Pacers made a small push to lessen the gap.

4. The Lakers Controlled The Glass And Defensive Boards

The Los Angeles Lakers’ victory was aided in great part by their superior rebounding.

LA had more rebounds than the other team, with 9 more total rebounds (43 to 34), and 37 to 26 in defensive rebounds. This limited the amount of offensive rebounds Indiana was able to gain, as well as limiting their 2nd-chance scoring opportunities.

Jarred Vanderbilt was one of the most important players in the game in terms of rebounds, getting 8 and adding 3 assists and a steal. His defensive and energetic presence had a great impact every time he got on the court.

Jaxson Hayes also had a presence under the basket, getting 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and was able to help out with preventing Indiana’s dominance inside.

5. Indiana’s Perimeter Struggles Prevented A Comeback

Even with some great individual efforts, shooting from the outside was going to be the Pacers’ downfall.

The Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam’s 26 points on 10-20 shooting, while Andrew Nembhard contributed 17 points and 8 assists. Additional scoring came from Jay Huff, who had 16 points, and T.J. McConnell contributed 10 points and 4 assists.

The Lakers took the momentum multiple times because the Pacers could not put the ball in the hoop from long range. Indiana was 23% from the 3-point line, and the momentum-killing step-back and jump shot attempts leading to long run-outs did not help the case.

Indiana’s 33 assists were complemented by 62 points in the paint, but that was completely offset by the Lakers’ perimeter scoring.