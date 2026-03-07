Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Dominates In Limited Minutes To Lead Epic Comeback Against Clippers

For most of the night, it looked like the Los Angeles Clippers had complete control. They built a lead that stretched as high as 25 points and appeared ready to cruise to a comfortable win behind strong performances from Kawhi Leonard and Brook Lopez.

But the San Antonio Spurs slowly chipped away at the deficit, leaning on hustle plays, offensive rebounds, and improved ball movement to climb back into the game.

The turning point came when Victor Wembanyama took over.

Despite playing just 22 minutes, the young superstar completely shifted the momentum with his scoring, rim protection, and relentless activity on both ends. Supported by strong performances from Julian Champagnie and De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs pulled off an impressive comeback to steal a 116-112 win.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4 BLK, 1 TOV, 11-21 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-2 FT, 22 MIN

Wembanyama completely changed the game the moment he started asserting himself. Even though he played fewer minutes than most starters, he made every second count. Offensively, he looked comfortable attacking from multiple spots on the floor, knocking down outside shots while also finishing around the rim with ease. On defense, he was a constant presence in the paint, altering shots and swatting away attempts that seemed like easy baskets moments earlier. The Clippers had no answer for his combination of length and skill once he found his rhythm, and his surge in the second half was a huge reason the Spurs were able to erase such a massive deficit.

Julian Champagnie: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 5-8 3PT, 3-5 FT, 29 MIN

Champagnie delivered one of his most complete games of the season. He spaced the floor beautifully, knocking down five three-pointers and giving the Spurs a reliable scoring option whenever the offense needed a spark. Beyond the shooting, he also battled hard on the glass, grabbing nine rebounds and helping San Antonio win the rebounding battle. His confidence never wavered, even when the team was trailing big early, and that steady production played a major role in keeping the comeback within reach.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-18 FG, 1-8 3PT, 30 MIN

Fox’s speed and playmaking were a huge part of how the Spurs clawed their way back. Even though his three-point shot wasn’t falling, he stayed aggressive and kept attacking the defense. He pushed the pace whenever he saw an opening and did a great job finding teammates in scoring positions, finishing with nine assists. His ability to collapse the defense opened up opportunities for shooters and cutters throughout the game. In stretches where the Spurs needed someone to settle the offense and create something productive, Fox usually stepped up and made the right play.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 4 TOV, 2-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

Castle impacted the game in ways that didn’t always show up in the scoring column. His shooting numbers weren’t great, but he stayed involved by contributing in several other areas. He did a nice job facilitating the offense and keeping the ball moving, finishing with eight assists. He also battled on the glass and came away with eight rebounds, which is impressive for a guard. There were a few turnovers mixed in, but overall he played with energy and helped maintain the pace the Spurs needed to make their push.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-2 FT, 35 MIN

Vassell’s shot didn’t fall as consistently as he probably would have liked, but he still managed to contribute in a few important ways. He stayed active defensively and helped move the ball when the offense needed to reset. Even though some of his outside shots didn’t drop, he kept taking good looks within the flow of the offense and remained engaged throughout the comeback effort. It wasn’t his most efficient scoring night, but he still played a solid supporting role.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 4-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 22 MIN

Johnson’s role coming off the bench was pivotal to the momentum shift for the Spurs as he attacked the glass and knocked down some much-needed threes. His physical presence helped shift the momentum, and his toughness seemed to lift the entire second unit.

Luke Kornet: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 24 MIN

Kornet’s overall solid display during the match showed his great contribution defensively. He finished well and controlled the offensive rebound deflections, and during the second period of the game, Kornet’s defensive rebound presence helped the Spurs establish dominance. He made all the correct and easy decisions, resulting in consistent stabilisation of the Spurs frontcourt.

Carter Bryant: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 21 MIN

Bryant played with a clear and noticeable boost in confidence, and when the Spurs called his name, Bryant came in and played well and did enough to get his stats, but also did well enough defensively to get a steal and a block. Also, his offensive efficiency helped the Spurs stay positive when the rotation shifted.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-3 FT, 20 MIN

Even though Harper did not have a huge stat night, his valuable play while coming off the bench, scoring, and dishing when the team called for a new spark. He also completed on the defense with a block and steal, and good defensive instincts helped a bunch to get the score where it was.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 4 MIN

Waters III only had four minutes of playing time, grabbed a rebound, and didn’t have a chance to record anything else.