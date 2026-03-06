Top 3 Destinations For Kristaps Porzingis If He Leaves The Warriors This Summer

NBA veteran Kristaps Porzingis is on the last stint of a 2-year, $60 million extension that he signed back in 2023. After his recent trade to the Warriors, he’s now on his sixth team in eight years, with no idea what comes next. As an unrestricted free agent, he’ll have total control over his next team, but he may find interest to be minimal.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, KP’s market will be severely limited this summer as teams weigh his extensive injury history. In fact, barring a last-minute surge on the Warriors, Porzingis may have trouble securing another NBA contract.

The 30-year-old center is notorious for missing games, and his attendance has been extremely poor over the years, with only one season so far where he’s played at least 70 games or more. This season is no exception, and it has limited him to just one game with the Warriors (averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.1% shooting from the field). So, between the injuries and underwhelming play on the court, it’s no wonder that Porzingis’ value has hit an all-time low. Still, he can make a positive impact in the right situation, and there are a few teams that could fit the bill.

Orlando Magic

It’s no secret that the Magic need some offensive firepower right now. For a team that ranks 20th in scoring (114.5 points per game), the Magic are often forced to rely on their defensive efforts, which have not been nearly enough to play up to their own expectations. With Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane, Orlando has a solid core already, and Porzingis would only bring out their best.

Assuming he can stay healthy, his skills as a stretch big man would do wonders for the Magic and open up the floor in many new and exciting ways. He brings size, scoring, and championship experience for his role in the Celtics’ most recent title run. While taking him on would be a major risk, it might be worth it if Porzingis agrees to some kind of pay cut.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are in a weird spot right now. In a failed season that saw James Harden and Ivica Zubac get traded, the franchise seems to be on the cusp of a major rebuild. Then again, with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland, they still have some pieces to win now and compete. If LA opts to keep aiming for a title, Porzingis fills their need at center while providing that steady scoring punch to put them over the top.

In the prime of his career, Kristaps fits the Clippers’ win-now timeline while still being young enough to develop chemistry with Garland. Best of all, if they can sign him on a discount, it would leave the space to add another veteran to increase their title odds. Either way, the Clippers will be looking for a replacement for Zubac, and Porzingis makes a solid choice given his modern skill set and championship experience.

Boston Celtics

If Porzingis really wants to compete for more championships, why not reunite with his former team? While it’s too late to make it happen this season, the Celtics could consider it in the summer, depending on how the next few months play out. With Jayson Tatum back, the Cs are once again in the title picture, but they have a hole at center that’s hard not to notice.

As much as Neemias Queta has been holding it down for them, he’s limited in what he can provide offensively. So, unless Boston can find a better option, Kristaps is someone they should consider adding. He’s already got familiarity with the franchise and its players, and head coach Joe Mazzulla already knows how to use him on the floor. The biggest thing for KP would be consistency and health, but that could be said for just about any destination.