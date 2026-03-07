Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Timberwolves host the Magic at Target Center on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves enter 40-23 and third in the West, while the Magic are 33-28 and seventh in the East. The home-road split gives the early frame of the matchup: the Timberwolves are 22-11 at home, and the Magic are 13-16 on the road.

Both teams are coming off wins. The Timberwolves beat the Raptors 115-107 on Thursday for their fifth straight victory, and the Magic stole a 115-114 win over the Mavericks on Wendell Carter Jr.’s late dunk. This is the first meeting of the season.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Julius Randle is at 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. For the Magic, Paolo Banchero is putting up 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, and an injured Franz Wagner is at 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

The timing gives this one some weight. The Timberwolves have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last two weeks, and the Magic just found a close road win while still carrying a thin injury margin.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson: Questionable (right knee soreness)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Magic

Franz Wagner: Out (left high ankle sprain injury management)

Colin Castleton: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (left knee soreness)

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves bring the stronger offensive base into the game. They are scoring 119.0 points per game, shooting 48.5% from the field, and 37.4% from three. That 48.5% field-goal mark ranks fourth in the league, and the 37.4% from three also ranks fourth.

There is balance behind that scoring. The Timberwolves are averaging 26.3 assists per game, which ranks 14th, and 44.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th. They are not built around one shot type or one player doing everything. The ball moves, the floor is spaced, and the rebounding numbers are good enough to keep possessions alive.

The defensive activity is another edge. The Timberwolves are averaging 8.8 steals per game, tied for 10th, and 5.7 blocks per game, which ranks sixth. Those are strong team numbers against a Magic offense that can get physical but still has to create in the half-court without Wagner.

The Timberwolves also have a clear home profile. The Timberwolves are 22-11 at home, and they have won five straight overall. In a game where both teams are coming off victories, the cleaner offensive team with the better recent run gets the stronger case.

The direct matchup point is simple. The Magic are allowing 114.8 points per game, which sits 19th in the league, while the Timberwolves are scoring 119.0. If the Timberwolves reach their normal shooting numbers and keep the Magic from living at the line, the scoreboard should tilt toward the home side.

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The Magic’s best team number is at the foul line. They are attempting 26.7 free throws per game, the highest figure in the league. That gives them a reliable scoring source on nights when the jump shot is uneven, and it is one of the cleanest ways to keep road games close.

They also move the ball well enough to stay organized. The Magic are averaging 26.4 assists per game, which ranks 16th, and are scoring 114.8 points per game overall. That is not an elite offense, but it is stable enough to put pressure on a defense that is only middle-of-the-pack by points allowed.

There is some defensive activity in the profile, too. The Magic are averaging 8.6 steals per game and 5.2 blocks per game. Those numbers help explain why they can win games without needing huge three-point volume, especially when they can turn a few possessions into transition chances or extra free throws.

The matchup lane for the Magic is fairly direct. The Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game, which ranks 18th, so this is not a shutdown defense by the basic scoreboard number. If the Magic get to the line at their usual rate and keep the game from becoming a three-point contest, they have a workable path to staying attached.

There is also enough size on the roster to test the Timberwolves on the glass. The Magic are averaging 43.3 rebounds per game. That number is not dominant, but if Wendell Carter Jr. and the frontcourt win enough second-effort plays, the Magic can keep the possession count from leaning too far the other way.

X-Factors

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 39.4% from three. His role in this game is straightforward. He gives the Timberwolves another ball-handler, another shooter, and another player who can keep the offense moving when the first action stalls. If he hits open threes, the Magic defense gets stretched wider, and Edwards has more room to attack.

Naz Reid is at 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He changes the look of the Timberwolves’ frontcourt because he can score inside, step out, and keep second units from flattening out. If Reid wins his bench minutes, the Timberwolves can keep pressure on the game even when the starters sit.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. The Magic need his rebounding and finishing because the game can get away quickly if the Timberwolves start winning both the glass and the three-point line. If Carter controls his area and gives the Magic clean paint scoring, the road offense has a steadier floor.

Tristan da Silva is putting up 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He is not a primary option, but he helps the Magic stay functional when the defense loads toward Banchero. If da Silva makes open shots and keeps the ball moving, the Magic have a better chance to avoid the scoring droughts that usually decide games like this.

Prediction

The Timberwolves have the stronger case. They are scoring 119.0 points per game, shooting 48.5% from the field, and 37.4% from three, all while sitting 22-11 at home. The Magic can keep the game competitive by getting to the line, but the overall offensive gap and the home setting point to the Timberwolves.

Prediction: Timberwolves 118, Magic 110