Jayson Tatum Gets Real On Return From Injury After 298 Days; Credits One Celtics Staffer For Quick Recovery

Jayson Tatum defied the odds and made his return from injury in the Boston Celtics‘ 120-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on Friday. Tatum had ruptured his right Achilles tendon on May 12, 2025, and returned to action in just 298 days in front of an electric crowd that was ever so glad to see their superstar back.

It was a night full of emotions, and Tatum spoke about his long road to recovery in his courtside interview postgame.

“It’s been tough, emotional,” Tatum said. “A lot of times, I doubted myself. A lot of nights I spent crying, but I just try to keep showing up every day and try to put my best foot forward. I still got a long way to go, but this is a huge step for me.”

After Tatum went down in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks, many expected him to miss the entire 2025-26 season. It was claimed that his having surgery within 24 hours of suffering the injury could lead to a much faster recovery, but that was met with skepticism.

Sure, we had seen Kobe Bryant come back 240 days after he tore his Achilles in 2013, but he was viewed as the exception to the norm. Kevin Durant had famously missed 552 days, and it was believed that the duration of Tatum’s recovery would be closer to his than Bryant’s.

We then saw Miami Heat guard Dru Smith return to the court in October 2025, just under 10 months after tearing his Achilles tendon. While every injury is different, it brought renewed hope that perhaps Tatum will be back sooner than expected. The buzz only grew louder in recent weeks, and we finally got to see him in action on Friday.

Tatum put up 15 points (6-16 FG), 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal against the Mavericks. The 28-year-old missed his first six shots, though, and admitted in his postgame press conference that he was anxious out there at the start.

“It has been a long time coming just to get to this point,” Tatum stated. “Many a nights and days I dreamed about this moment and the anticipation, the crowd. It’s been 42 and a half weeks since I played in an NBA game, so just trying to get caught up on the speed and everything. I just kind of felt like I was a step off or moving too fast. But the game started to slow down as I just kind of relaxed a little bit.”

Tatum finally got his first points on a putback dunk with 1:16 left in the second quarter after Payton Pritchard missed a three-pointer. That opened the floodgates a bit, as he then proceeded to make his next four shots as well.

“It helped me relax a lot,” Tatum said. “As a basketball player, when you take an extended period of time off, you’re anxious. You want it really bad, and, obviously, I wanted to hit every shot I took, but I really was just kind of grateful. I had a real sense of gratitude of just being back on the floor and playing basketball again. It just kind of brought me back to everything I’ve been through in the last 10 months.

“The fact that I was able to even be out there today was like a really big win for me,” Tatum added.

That was indeed a big win. In case you missed it, here’s what Tatum looked like on his season debut.

Tatum will get more and more comfortable as time goes on. As for what the plan is moving forward, he wasn’t interested in divulging it. Tatum also added that it could well change based on how he feels.

While there is a lot of credit to go around for Tatum being back this soon, there is one person whose efforts stand out. He was asked about the role that his and the Celtics’ trainer, Nick Sang, played in his recovery, and sang his praises.

“He has the biggest role,” Tatum said. “For the last 10 months, I haven’t went 48 hours without seeing Nick. He was there, obviously, when I got injured. He’s been with me every step of the way. I’m very fortunate to have someone that is as selfless and dedicated as he is. Obviously, he’s one of my best friends. That’s a bonus. Somebody that I know cares about me as a person and is as invested [in] me as anyone.

“I’ve seen Nick work countless hours to research and call specialists and dot every I, and cross every T, to make sure we were doing the right things and make sure we didn’t skip any steps,” Tatum continued. “Hold me accountable every single day, pushed me when I didn’t necessarily want to be there, or when I doubted myself.

“Can never say thank you enough to him,” Tatum added. “He’s been with me every single day since I got injured. Big reason why I was able to recover as fast as I did and make it to this point. It was on him. Obviously, I can’t say enough good things about him, and I can’t thank him enough for being there with me.”

Sang had joined the Celtics full-time in 2017, but then left for the NFL’s New England Patriots in 2020. He returned in 2021, and all of Boston is thankful he was around for Tatum.

Getting back to this game, the Celtics improved to 42-21 with this win over the Mavericks. They take on the Cleveland Cavaliers next at Rocket Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Will Tatum play against the Cavaliers? Time will tell.