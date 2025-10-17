Coming off an impressive postseason run leading up to the Western Conference Finals, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has focused on developing his game to help lead his team to the NBA Finals. While taking inspiration from legends such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, Edwards displayed the results of his training in Minnesota’s recent preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.

Although the Wolves came away with a 126-120 loss on Thursday night, Anthony Edwards impressed with 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 9-for-19 shooting. More importantly, on one particular play, the 24-year-old bore a striking resemblance to Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the low post.

Ant used what he learned from MJ vs. the Bulls tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/gsHjm6qUZQ — NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2025

Anthony Edwards had received some important advice from the six-time champion on how to gauge a defender’s position while playing with the back to the basket. With this display, the three-time All-Star demonstrated that he continues to expand his offensive repertoire.

The notion that Edwards is developing his post game could be a warning for the rest of the league. With more avenues to be a scoring threat, the 24-year-old could be poised to have an MVP-caliber season.

Can Anthony Edwards Lead The Wolves To The Finals?

Anthony Edwards was one of the most noteworthy performers in last year’s playoffs. While already establishing himself as one of the best players in the league last season, the Wolves star noticeably increased his production in the postseason.

With an average of 25.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game on 45.3% shooting overall and 35.4% from deep, Edwards led his team on an impressive postseason run. Although they eventually came up short against the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards and the Wolves established themselves as potential title contenders.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Minnesota will remain among the top teams in the West. Unlike several teams in the conference, the Wolves didn’t make significant changes to their roster. Given that they already had a solid unit in place, re-signing players such as Naz Reid and retaining Julius Randle effectively ensured that the team would remain competitive in the long run.

There are greater expectations of Anthony Edwards to grow in stature heading into the upcoming campaign. As the bona fide leader of the team, the Wolves will look to the 24-year-old to remain a significant contributor, leading by example on both ends of the floor.

To that point, the Wolves star has appeared eager to meet these expectations. While setting his sights on two major goals in the new campaign, it will be intriguing to see how much Edwards has improved over the course of the summer.