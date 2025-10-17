James Harden Admits He Is In Love; Reacts To Viral Wedding Bouquet Moment

James Harden makes it clear he is in love with Paije Speights.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden opened up a bit about his personal life on the second season of Netflix’s “Starting Five,” which was released on Thursday. Harden is currently dating fashion designer Paije Speights, and he declared in the series that he is in love with her.

“I love her a lot, though,” Harden said. “I’m in love. I’m in love.”

It is unclear when exactly Harden and Speights started dating, but their relationship came to the spotlight when they attended Rajon Rondo’s wedding in June 2024. Speights was the one who caught the wedding bouquet that day, and Harden’s priceless reaction to that went viral. The 36-year-old was asked about that moment in the series, and he was indeed shocked by it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Harden stated.

Harden also claimed he didn’t know the significance behind a woman catching the wedding bouquet. Of course, it signifies that she is next in line to get married. Speights revealed she had joked with Harden about catching it before it happened.

“All the girls get in a circle, they get in the middle and they waiting for her to throw the bouquet,” Speights said. “So, me and his best friend, Molo, were making a joke with him like, ‘James, me and Paije, we’re gonna run up to the front of the circle and try to catch the bouquet.’ He was like, ‘No, no, get back here.'”

Speights did end up staying back, but the bouquet made it all the way to her anyway.

“It was like a movie,” Harden said. “… Off people’s fingertips… It lands right here in front of her feet.”

Harden’s reaction led many to believe he wasn’t interested in marrying Speights, but it turns out that’s not the case. Not now at least.

“He talks about marriage more than I do,” Speights stated. “He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever, but you already got a girlfriend.’ He was like, ‘You’re my wife.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Harden has previously dated the likes of Khloe Kardashian, and it appears he might finally be settling down with Speights. It was also revealed at the end of the season that she is pregnant and they’re expecting a boy.

The child would be Speights’ second son. She was once in a relationship with former NBA player Mario Chalmers, and they welcomed Prynce Almario Chalmers back in 2018.

Quite surprisingly, this would be Harden’s second son, too. He revealed in the series that he has a six-year-old named Jace, but didn’t share who the mother is. The fact that Harden kept this hidden for so long in this day and age is incredible.

All appears to be going well for Harden off the court, and he’d be hoping that proves to be the case on it as well in the 2025-26 season. He enjoyed a resurgence in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Clippers.

Harden was rewarded for his efforts with a spot on the All-NBA Third Team and is now looking to build on that campaign. He has also taken over as the Clippers’ emotional and vocal leader, and it will be fascinating to see how far he can take this group.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving Was LeBron James’ Most Compatible Teammate Ever: Almost Perfect Match
Next Article Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images Video: Anthony Edwards Uses What He Learned From Michael Jordan Against The Chicago Bulls
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like