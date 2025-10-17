James Harden Admits He Is In Love; Reacts To Viral Wedding Bouquet Moment

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden opened up a bit about his personal life on the second season of Netflix’s “Starting Five,” which was released on Thursday. Harden is currently dating fashion designer Paije Speights, and he declared in the series that he is in love with her.

“I love her a lot, though,” Harden said. “I’m in love. I’m in love.”

It is unclear when exactly Harden and Speights started dating, but their relationship came to the spotlight when they attended Rajon Rondo’s wedding in June 2024. Speights was the one who caught the wedding bouquet that day, and Harden’s priceless reaction to that went viral. The 36-year-old was asked about that moment in the series, and he was indeed shocked by it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Harden stated.

Harden also claimed he didn’t know the significance behind a woman catching the wedding bouquet. Of course, it signifies that she is next in line to get married. Speights revealed she had joked with Harden about catching it before it happened.

“All the girls get in a circle, they get in the middle and they waiting for her to throw the bouquet,” Speights said. “So, me and his best friend, Molo, were making a joke with him like, ‘James, me and Paije, we’re gonna run up to the front of the circle and try to catch the bouquet.’ He was like, ‘No, no, get back here.'”

Speights did end up staying back, but the bouquet made it all the way to her anyway.

“It was like a movie,” Harden said. “… Off people’s fingertips… It lands right here in front of her feet.”

Harden’s reaction led many to believe he wasn’t interested in marrying Speights, but it turns out that’s not the case. Not now at least.

“He talks about marriage more than I do,” Speights stated. “He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever, but you already got a girlfriend.’ He was like, ‘You’re my wife.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

James Harden: “I’m in love. I’m in love.” 🥺❤️ Starting 5 Season 2 is now playing. pic.twitter.com/7pV0XmLvSN — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2025

Harden has previously dated the likes of Khloe Kardashian, and it appears he might finally be settling down with Speights. It was also revealed at the end of the season that she is pregnant and they’re expecting a boy.

The child would be Speights’ second son. She was once in a relationship with former NBA player Mario Chalmers, and they welcomed Prynce Almario Chalmers back in 2018.

Quite surprisingly, this would be Harden’s second son, too. He revealed in the series that he has a six-year-old named Jace, but didn’t share who the mother is. The fact that Harden kept this hidden for so long in this day and age is incredible.

All appears to be going well for Harden off the court, and he’d be hoping that proves to be the case on it as well in the 2025-26 season. He enjoyed a resurgence in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game for the Clippers.

Harden was rewarded for his efforts with a spot on the All-NBA Third Team and is now looking to build on that campaign. He has also taken over as the Clippers’ emotional and vocal leader, and it will be fascinating to see how far he can take this group.