Several Names Listed In Lakers’ Updated Injury Report vs. Knicks

Coming off a 128-117 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to host the New York Knicks tomorrow in a blockbuster cross-conference clash. The only problem for the Lakers is that they could be without several key players from the opening tip.

In the latest injury report released by the Lakers this weekend, they listed LeBron James (left elbow contusion; left foot arthritis) and Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) as questionable for the game, while Bronny James and Adou Thiero are unavailable due to being on assignment with the G-League’s South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers were shorthanded in their previous game, being forced to play without LeBron James and Deandre Ayton. They still managed to win behind 44 points from Luka Doncic, but it won’t be nearly as easy against the Knicks. Even if everyone is cleared, they’ll have their hands full trying to contain Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns (among others).

The good news is, James’s absence appears to have only been preventative, and he may not be feeling any major discomfort. At 41 years old, the Lakers have taken a cautious approach with his health this season, and he’s managed to stay on the court ever since returning from his sciatica injury a few months back. With a few days of rest, he should be at full strength tomorrow, and if he doesn’t end up playing, it’s likely only because he experienced some kind of last-minute setback.

Maxi Kleber hasn’t played since March 1st, after suffering a back strain. He’s been limited to 34 games this season due to various issues, but he’s been playing better recently (when he’s been active). His latest status suggests that his recovery is nearly complete, and he can continue where he left off with averages of 2.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting from the field.

Other than those players, who are still likely to play, the Lakers should be in good shape for tomorrow. Deandre Ayton will return after a one-game absence, and there are no restrictions for Reaves and LeBron James, who have recently returned from their own injuries.

Ultimately, the Lakers have no excuses for losing this game at home tomorrow. The Knicks will give them a real challenge in multiple aspects, but they have more than enough depth and star power to hold down the fort. With their roster healthy and Luka Doncic continuing to deliver on a nightly basis, this team has high expectations, and the fans will be ready to let them hear it the moment they fall short.