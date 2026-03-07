Ja Morant Admits He Wasn’t A Fan Of Grizzlies Trading Jaren Jackson Jr.; Speaks On His Future In Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies once had a promising young Big 3 of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, but just one of the trio is on the team today. The Grizzlies parted ways with Bane last offseason and then shipped Jackson out of town on Feb. 3. Morant is now the only one left standing, and he touched on the Jackson trade before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I wasn’t a fan of it, but it’s a business, so, like I told him, he’s been a pro for eight years now, so continue to be that,” Morant said, via Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole.

The Grizzlies traded Jackson, Jock Landale, John Konchar, and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three first-round picks. It wasn’t a move that many on the outside saw coming.

Morant might not have either, and it’s not surprising that he wasn’t a fan of it. Jackson had been a teammate of his ever since the Grizzlies selected the two-time All-Star with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant and Jackson, along with Bane, had some success together as well. They led the Grizzlies to back-to-back 50-win seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23, but won just one playoff series in those two years. That core then didn’t progress as they’d have hoped in the years that followed, either, and you wondered if change was coming after the Oklahoma City Thunder swept them in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Change did indeed come. The Grizzlies signaled they were starting to look to the future when they traded Bane to the Orlando Magic in a deal that netted them four first-round picks. Then, in January 2026, they reportedly started entertaining offers for Morant for the first time. He looked far likelier to be traded than Jackson, but it was the big man who ended up being moved.

Despite that trade speculation and the Grizzlies’ pivoting to a younger build, Morant says he is happy in Memphis.

“Why can’t I be?” Morant stated. “I’ve been happy this whole time.”

Morant hasn’t always come across as a happy camper, but claims all is well. He is also hopeful that he will be on the Grizzlies next season.

“I hope so,” Morant said. “You would know more than me. The internet is right there. Everything you’re asking me has been on the internet.”

It would have seemed unthinkable back in 2022 that the Grizzlies would even consider parting ways with Morant. He has finished seventh in MVP voting in 2021-22 and was named to the All-NBA Second Team. The Grizzlies looked to have a bona fide superstar on their hands, but a lot has gone wrong since.

Morant was suspended twice in 2023 for flashing a gun on Instagram live on two occasions. The 26-year-old has had other off-court issues as well and has struggled to stay healthy.

Morant is currently on the sidelines due to a left elbow UCL sprain. We last saw him in action for the Grizzlies in their 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks all the way back on Jan. 21. Morant has managed to play in just 20 games this season and is putting up 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. His stock has never been lower, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the offseason.