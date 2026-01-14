Ja Morant Is Spotted Having Heated Argument With Teammate As Grizzlies’ Exit Nears

The cracks around Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are no longer subtle. They are loud, public, and now caught on camera.

Ja Morant gets into a heated argument with his teammate Vince Williams Jr. 😳 (via @songulsoysall, h/t @ClutchPoints)pic.twitter.com/BoTMdaiHs8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 14, 2026

During a team shootaround in Berlin ahead of Memphis’ international matchup against the Orlando Magic, Morant was seen in a heated on-court argument with teammate Vince Williams Jr.. The exchange lasted over a minute, with Morant visibly animated and clearly frustrated. The clip quickly went viral, and in the context of everything surrounding Memphis right now, it only poured fuel on an already raging fire.

This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest flashpoint in what has become the most turbulent season of Morant’s career.

Just weeks into the year, Morant was suspended one game by the team after a postgame confrontation with the coaching staff following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, injuries, inconsistent availability, and declining production have defined his season far more than highlights. He has appeared in just 18 games, missed the last six with a calf contusion, and is averaging a career low 19.0 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

That context matters because this argument did not happen in a vacuum. It happened while ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Memphis is open to listening to trade offers for Morant for the first time in his career. It happened while the Grizzlies sit in limbo, neither rebuilding nor contending, with their franchise player clearly unhappy and physically unreliable.

From the outside, the Berlin confrontation looks like frustration boiling over. From inside league circles, it looks like confirmation.

Multiple reports have already suggested that Morant’s relationship with the organization has deteriorated. He has publicly criticized coaching decisions. The Grizzlies have quietly reshaped their offense away from his strengths. Teammates have been forced to adjust to constant lineup changes and uncertainty around his availability. When trade rumors reach this level, locker rooms feel it. Everyone knows what time it is.

Morant did little to quiet speculation when asked about the trade reports. His response was blunt and detached. He said he would ‘live with it.’ Not deny it. Not fight it. Just accept it. That alone spoke volumes.

Around the league, executives are already tempering expectations. Morant’s trade value is reportedly lower than what the Atlanta Hawks received for Trae Young, than the blockbuster haul once assumed. Concerns about durability, off court baggage, and whether he can still consistently pressure the rim at an elite level are all driving that skepticism.

The argument with Vince Williams Jr. does not make Morant a bad teammate by itself. Arguments happen. Competitive environments create tension. But timing is everything. When those moments surface during an international trip, amid trade rumors, suspensions, and injuries, they stop being just emotional outbursts. They become signals.

Right now, everything points in one direction. Memphis is preparing for life after Ja Morant, and Morant looks like a star who knows his exit is coming. The Berlin video did not start this saga. But it may end up being one of the images people point to when they explain why the Grizzlies era with Ja Morant finally ran out of road.