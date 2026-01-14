Draymond Green Warming Up To The Idea Of Coaching After Retirement

As Draymond Green contemplates retirement, the four-time NBA champion also ponders the notion of coaching in the future.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) between plays during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is widely regarded as one of the smartest players in the NBA today. By implementing his impressive basketball IQ, the former DPOY has successfully carried out his duties as a playmaker and facilitator for the Warriors.

Now, at 35, Draymond Green is entering the last stages of his career. While contemplating the future, Green was recently asked whether he would consider coaching after retirement.

“As I get closer to the end, I think a little bit more about it,” Green responded. “I’m definitely closer than I was a couple of years ago. If you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would’ve told you hell no. But as you get closer to the end, you start to think, ‘Ah, man. What is it that I really want to do?'”

“It’s not an absolute no anymore for me,” he added. “I’ve just started to learn more about it. Dig deeper into it. As you get older, you get closer with the coaching staff. You start to see more. So, I’m not going to sit here and tell you, ”Yes, I’m going to coach when I’m done.’ But I won’t tell you no anymore.”

A reporter asked a follow-up question to gauge where Green would be interested in pursuing his coaching career. In response, the four-time NBA champion humorously named his alma mater (Michigan State) and his current team, potentially hinting at joining Steve Kerr‘s staff in the future.

Currently, however, Green remains an essential cog in the Warriors’ machine, despite his on-court antics. With averages of 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season, the veteran forward continues to find a way to impact the game even without dominating the stat sheet.

 

Would Draymond Green Make A Good Coach?

After retirement, several great players have attempted to start a coaching career. Unfortunately, it has become abundantly clear that only a few are truly cut out for the role.

Theoretically, having a sense for the game and understanding the X’s and O’s should be enough to gauge whether a player has what it takes to become a good coach. However, embracing the role comes with its own set of challenges.

While having elite basketball IQ is a necessity, man-management skills are also equally important. For a player like Draymond Green, this aspect may prove to be the immediate obstacle.

Green has a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way, including his own teammates at times. As a fiery competitor, the veteran demands more from his teammates, often taking on an aggressive persona as a means of motivating them.

As a student of the game, Draymond Green possesses the tools to be a solid tactical coach, but when it comes to the finer aspects of the job, the four-time champion has room to grow. Regardless, given his experience of playing under Steve Kerr, Green may already be learning by observing one of the best in the business.

Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
