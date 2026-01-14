Draymond Green Warming Up To The Idea Of Coaching After Retirement

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is widely regarded as one of the smartest players in the NBA today. By implementing his impressive basketball IQ, the former DPOY has successfully carried out his duties as a playmaker and facilitator for the Warriors.

Now, at 35, Draymond Green is entering the last stages of his career. While contemplating the future, Green was recently asked whether he would consider coaching after retirement.

“As I get closer to the end, I think a little bit more about it,” Green responded. “I’m definitely closer than I was a couple of years ago. If you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would’ve told you hell no. But as you get closer to the end, you start to think, ‘Ah, man. What is it that I really want to do?'”

“It’s not an absolute no anymore for me,” he added. “I’ve just started to learn more about it. Dig deeper into it. As you get older, you get closer with the coaching staff. You start to see more. So, I’m not going to sit here and tell you, ”Yes, I’m going to coach when I’m done.’ But I won’t tell you no anymore.”

A reporter asked a follow-up question to gauge where Green would be interested in pursuing his coaching career. In response, the four-time NBA champion humorously named his alma mater (Michigan State) and his current team, potentially hinting at joining Steve Kerr‘s staff in the future.

Currently, however, Green remains an essential cog in the Warriors’ machine, despite his on-court antics. With averages of 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season, the veteran forward continues to find a way to impact the game even without dominating the stat sheet.

Would Draymond Green Make A Good Coach?

After retirement, several great players have attempted to start a coaching career. Unfortunately, it has become abundantly clear that only a few are truly cut out for the role.

Theoretically, having a sense for the game and understanding the X’s and O’s should be enough to gauge whether a player has what it takes to become a good coach. However, embracing the role comes with its own set of challenges.

While having elite basketball IQ is a necessity, man-management skills are also equally important. For a player like Draymond Green, this aspect may prove to be the immediate obstacle.

Green has a reputation for rubbing people the wrong way, including his own teammates at times. As a fiery competitor, the veteran demands more from his teammates, often taking on an aggressive persona as a means of motivating them.

As a student of the game, Draymond Green possesses the tools to be a solid tactical coach, but when it comes to the finer aspects of the job, the four-time champion has room to grow. Regardless, given his experience of playing under Steve Kerr, Green may already be learning by observing one of the best in the business.