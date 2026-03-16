Warriors Player Ratings: Undermanned Team Can’t Prevent 5th Straight Loss Against The Knicks

The Golden State Warriors looked like they might snap their losing streak after building a 21-point lead, but the New York Knicks slowly chipped away before taking control late and winning 110-107. Despite shooting nearly 48.8% from the field and getting several strong individual performances, Golden State couldn’t close the game out.

A short-handed roster forced the Warriors to rely heavily on young players and bench contributors, and while a few stepped up offensively, the Knicks dominated the free-throw line and the offensive glass to swing the game in their favor.

Here’s how each Warriors player performed.

Brandin Podziemski: A-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 4 TOV, 8-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-9 FT, 37 MIN

Brandin Podziemski carried a large offensive load and responded with one of his better scoring nights. In 37 minutes, he scored 25 points on 8-15 shooting while also getting to the free-throw line nine times and making seven.

He added six assists and five rebounds, showing his usual all-around production. The only issue was four turnovers, but overall, he kept the Warriors competitive throughout the night.

Quinten Post: A-

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 9-16 FG, 4-10 3PT, 35 MIN

Post had an impressive scoring night for a big man. He finished with 22 points on 9-16 shooting and knocked down four of his ten attempts from beyond the arc.

He also protected the rim with three blocks in his 35 minutes. Turnovers were a problem at times, but offensively, he provided a major boost.

Gui Santos: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 5 TOV, 7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Santos put together one of the most complete stat lines on the team. In 32 minutes, he scored 20 points while also adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

He was aggressive attacking the basket and efficient from the field, hitting seven of his twelve shots. Like several teammates, he had five turnovers, but his energy and playmaking stood out.

Gary Payton II: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 28 MIN

Payton gave the Warriors a big lift off the bench. He scored 19 points in 28 minutes and shot 8-13 from the field, including three made threes.

He also contributed across the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. His activity on both ends kept Golden State in the game during several stretches.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Spencer handled backup guard duties and finished with nine points in 23 minutes. He shot 3-8 from the field and knocked down one three.

He also contributed four assists and didn’t commit a turnover, helping steady the offense when the starters rested.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 29 MIN

Richard didn’t take many shots but made an impact defensively. In 29 minutes, he finished with three steals and stayed active guarding the perimeter.

He scored five points on efficient shooting but mostly focused on defense and hustle plays.

Malevy Leons: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 1-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Setting aside Leons’ poor scoring, he did manage 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. But without being able to contribute more scoring, it was difficult for Golden State to keep their early lead.

Omer Yurtseven: C

Game Stats: 4 REB, 0-3 FG, 13 MIN

Yurseven also had an uneventful night in 13 minutes. He did manage 4 rebounds, but he couldn’t sink 3 goals, and went 0-3.

LJ Cryer: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT: 14 MIN

Cryer saw 14 minutes off the bench and scored three points after knocking down one three-pointer.

Outside of that shot, he didn’t contribute much statistically.

Nate Williams: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-2 FG, 10 MIN

In 10 minutes, Williams scored 2 points, going 1-2. He did nothing else and had 0 other stats.