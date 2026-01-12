Ja Morant’s Value On The Trade Market May Be Lower Than Expected

Ja Morant’s name finally hitting the trade market should have sent shockwaves across the league. A 26-year-old former All-NBA guard, box office athlete, and former face of a franchise usually commands a king’s ransom. Instead, the early feedback suggests something very different. According to Tim McMahon, Morant’s value may be far lower than the Memphis Grizzlies ever imagined.

Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast, McMahon delivered a blunt reality check.

“You know, Sean’s reported that the Grizzlies are looking for young players and multiple picks for Ja. Good luck with that because, you know, the feedback that we got on Ja wasn’t any more favorable than the feedback that we got on Trae. As a matter of fact, in some cases, it was even worse.”

“And again, it’s that he’s not attacking the rim nearly like he used to be. He did recently have a 40-point game that was kind of like a reminder or even an indication of, hey, if I want to, I still can. How often does he want to? How often is he even available?”

“He’s a bad jump shooter who’s shooting more jump shots than ever. And I’ll just quote an East executive on him: the combination of pain in the ass, injury prone, not that good anymore, and big contract is a bad one.”

The reasons are piling up. Morant is having the worst season of his career by a wide margin. He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting just 40.1% from the field and an alarming 20.8% from three. His effective field goal percentage sits at 42.9%, well below league average and far removed from his explosive early seasons. Even his rookie year was more efficient.

What stands out most is how his game has changed. Morant is taking more jump shots than ever, with pull-ups and catch-and-shoot attempts now making up over half of his shot profile. That was never his strength. His dominance once came from relentless rim pressure, pace, and fearlessness in attacking the paint. That version of Morant has largely disappeared.

Availability is another major concern. Morant has struggled to stay on the floor, and when he has played, the burst has been inconsistent. In the last three seasons alone, he has played only 77 out of a possible 203 games.

The situation in Memphis has also deteriorated beyond repair. Morant openly clashed with the coaching staff earlier this season and was suspended for a game. The Grizzlies altered their offensive structure, moving away from what made Morant special, and the fit only worsened.

According to McMahon, the toothpaste is out of the tube.

“Here’s the thing though. The Grizzlies have to trade Ja. You can’t have the toothpaste out of the tube and then have to deal with the situation. He cannot be on the roster after February 6th. It will be an absolute mess. He’s already had a very loud, ugly confrontation with their rookie coach.”

“Everybody in that arena, much less the locker room, knows they want to get rid of him, and the feeling is mutual. It’s reached a point where Ja Morant’s career cannot continue in Memphis.”

Contractually, there is cost certainty but not comfort. Morant is owed $39.4 million this season with two more years left on his five-year, $197 million deal. That is not an easy number to absorb for a player whose efficiency, health, and buy-in are all being questioned.

The Grizzlies sit at 17-22, going nowhere fast, and for the first time in his career, they are openly listening to offers. Teams like the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks have been mentioned as potential suitors, but the price may reflect reality rather than reputation.

Ja Morant still has talent. That much is undeniable. But the league is no longer valuing what he was. It is pricing what he is right now. And that gap is why his trade market may end up far colder than anyone expected.