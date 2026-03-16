Hawks vs. Magic Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Hawks host the Magic at State Farm Arena on Monday, March 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Hawks enter at 36-31, ninth in the East, and 18-16 at home, while the Magic are 38-28, fifth in the East, and 16-16 on the road.

The Hawks are coming off a 122-99 win over the Bucks on Friday, extending their win streak to nine straight games. The Magic just beat the Heat 121-117 on Saturday, and the season series is already 2-0 for the Hawks after wins of 111-107 and 127-112.

This is a real pressure game for both sides, but it also feels like a style clash between the Hawks’ speed and the Magic’s size.

Jalen Johnson has turned into the Hawks’ engine, averaging 23.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.2% from three. CJ McCollum has given them another steady scorer and closer, averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 44.6% shooting and 35.2% from three.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, while Desmond Bane is putting up 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 48.9% from the field and 38.7% from three.

The hook is simple: the Magic may be higher in the standings, but the hotter team right now is the Hawks.

Injury Report

Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (left knee injury management)

RayJ Dennis: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Keshon Gilbert: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Asa Newell: Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

Magic

Franz Wagner: Out (left high ankle sprain injury management)

Anthony Black: Out (left lateral abdominal strain)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (left knee sprain)

Colin Castleton: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jett Howard: Questionable (illness)

Why The Hawks Have The Advantage

The first edge is pace and volume. The Hawks are averaging 117.7 points per game, 30.3 assists per game, and a 102.35 pace, one of the fastest tempos in the league. The Magic are a much more moderate team at 115.7 points per game, 26.6 assists, and a 99.46 pace. That matters because the Hawks want this game to breathe. They want extra possessions, early-clock attacks, and a game where Johnson can play downhill before the defense gets set.

The second edge is current form, and I think that matters more here than the raw seed line. The Hawks have won nine straight, just blew out the Bucks, and Johnson plus McCollum are driving a much cleaner offense than they had earlier in the season. McCollum just dropped 30 in that win, and Johnson posted another triple-double. When those two are controlling the game together, the Hawks are not playing like a ninth seed.

There is also a real turnover-pressure angle in this matchup. The Hawks are generating 9.4 steals per game, and the Magic are at 13.7 turnovers per game. That is a meaningful swing point because the Hawks do not need to grind through a perfect half-court game to score. If Dyson Daniels is active at the point of attack and the Hawks start running off live-ball mistakes, they can push the game into exactly the kind of pace the Magic do not want.

And then there is the head-to-head piece. The Hawks are already 2-0 in the season series, and both wins came before this current nine-game heater reached full speed. That does not guarantee anything, but it does show that the matchup is not scaring them. They have already proven they can survive Banchero and Bane, and now they get this game at home with much better momentum.

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The Magic’s best argument starts with the bigger, more stable two-way base. They own a 115.2 offensive rating and a 114.0 defensive rating, while the Hawks sit around 115.2 offensively and 114.1 defensively. In other words, these teams are much closer on full-season efficiency than the standings might suggest, and the Magic have gotten there while playing a more controlled brand of basketball. If they can keep this out of a track meet, they have enough balance to make the Hawks work on every possession.

The other big edge is size and interior resistance. The Magic are averaging 5.1 blocks per game, and that matters in a game against a Hawks team that loves getting downhill and creating at the rim. Even without Franz Wagner, the front line still has enough size through Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. to make the paint feel crowded. If the Magic can force the Hawks into more half-court jumpers than they want, the game starts tilting their way.

There is also a strong recent-form argument on this side. The Magic have won seven straight, just beat the Heat, and their recent efficiency has been excellent. Over their last 10 games, they have posted a plus-8.1 net rating, and over their last five, it has jumped to plus-15.8. So this is not some cold road team walking into a hot building. The Magic are playing very well themselves, and Banchero plus Bane have been driving that surge.

And I do think the half-court shot-making ceiling matters if this stays close late. Banchero gives the Magic a big creator who can get to the line and bully smaller matchups, while Bane gives them the cleanest high-volume shooting in the game. Against a Hawks defense that is still only middle-of-the-pack by season-long numbers, that combo gives the Magic a path to steal the game even if the tempo gets uncomfortable.

X-Factors

Jonathan Kuminga is a real swing piece for the Hawks if that knee lets him go. He is putting up 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 60.0% from the field since the deadline trade. The Hawks do not need him to be a star here. They need him to be one more downhill athlete who can pressure the rim, finish through contact, and keep the game from becoming too dependent on Johnson and McCollum. If he plays and looks explosive, the Hawks get a major lift.

Dyson Daniels can quietly decide the shape of the game. As a starter this season, he is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, and his value goes well beyond that line because he speeds up opponents with ball pressure and keeps the Hawks flowing in transition. Against a Magic team that wants cleaner possessions, Daniels is the exact kind of disruptor who can bend the game toward the Hawks’ pace.

Jalen Suggs is the Magic x-factor because he changes both ends immediately. Suggs is giving them 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, and he just had 28 in the overtime win over the Wizards. If Suggs gives the Magic another real creator next to Banchero and Bane, they become much harder to load up against. Defensively, he is the kind of guard who can bother McCollum’s possessions and make the Hawks’ offense feel less comfortable.

Wendell Carter Jr. is the other Magic swing piece because the glass and paint battle matter a lot in this matchup. He is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field, and he just had 15 and 8 against the Heat. If Carter controls his area, finishes the easy ones, and gives the Magic steady rebounding, they have a much better chance to survive the Hawks’ speed. If he gets dragged into a faster, more scattered game, that favors the Hawks.

Prediction

I like the Hawks here. The Magic are better than the seed gap suggests and good enough to win this if they control tempo, but the Hawks are on a nine-game streak, they already beat this matchup twice, and their style is built to stress a team that would rather play cleaner and slower. Johnson is playing like a monster, McCollum is giving them a real closer, and the home setting matters more in a game this tight. I think the Magic hang around, but the Hawks’ pace and shot creation win out late.

Prediction: Hawks 119, Magic 115.