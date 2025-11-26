Rob Pelinka Reveals Lakers’ Key Moves To Be Successful Early In The Season

With the Los Angeles Lakers coming off an impressive 135-118 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, there is reason to believe that the team is in a strong position to contend for the title. With a 13-4 record and the second seed in the Western Conference standings, the Purple and Gold are a formidable unit.

It goes without saying that having the right roster in place has been a huge factor for Los Angeles. On this note, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka revealed the team’s approach towards roster building in the offseason and how it has been vital to the team’s success early on.

“We talked a lot about how we wanted to get younger with the roster, and then more depth, that was something we really focused on in July,” said Pelinka during an interview before Tuesday night’s game.

“If you look around the league, the successful teams, they’re young. Everyone’s playing fast, everyone’s playing physical. So when we went out and added Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia and brought in Marcus Smart, we really felt like that would fill out our depth. To see that happening in real time, that proof of concept has been encouraging.”

Los Angeles made some intriguing signings this offseason. While they already boasted a solid core, with Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, it was evident that the Purple and Gold needed to make the right additions to bolster their depth.

In this regard, Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart were viewed as the three key signings the team made. However, besides these three, the Lakers also made other additions.

With their second-round pick in this year’s draft, the Lakers selected a talented young forward in Adou Thiero. The team also handed out two-way contracts to Nick Smith Jr., Chris Manon, and, more recently, Drew Timme, who helps fill out the team’s frontcourt depth in Ayton’s absence.

The Lakers’ primary intention was to build a team that could play fast, but it also meant signing players who fit Luka Doncic’s timeline. By bringing in younger players, the Lakers reduced their average age to 27.4, enabling them to blend youth energy with veteran experience.

Do The Lakers Need To Bring In Reinforcements?

Although the team has appeared inconsistent early in the season, Los Angeles has bounced back strongly. With a five-game winning streak, featuring some elite performances by their star core, the Purple and Gold are strengthening their case to be viewed as a contender.

While several have commented on the team’s limited perimeter shooting, LeBron James remains confident in the team’s ability to turn things around. With this in mind, Los Angeles may not be keen on eyeing a three-point shooting threat at this stage.

However, with perimeter defense becoming a larger concern, the Lakers may see merit in considering trades to bolster their wing depth. With New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones being projected as a target, Los Angeles could benefit from attempting to acquire him.