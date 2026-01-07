Kawhi Leonard’s Younger Brother Dominates In Winter Classic Run, Could Join NBA In 2027

Kawhi Leonard’s name carries weight at every level of basketball, and now his younger brother is starting to carve out a lane of his own. Zion Leonard, a 6’2″ junior guard in the Class of 2027, delivered one of the standout performances of the Real Run Winter Classic.

Zion had 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as he led Rancho Dominguez Prep to a dramatic overtime win against Mater Dei San Diego.

Unlike his older brother Kawhi Leonard, Zion operates primarily as a guard, and his skill set reflects that responsibility. He has an advanced handle that allows him to dictate pace, break defenders down off the dribble, and get into his preferred spots. His midrange jumper is smooth and confident, a weapon he goes to repeatedly when defenses cut off driving lanes.

Zion also shows toughness, finishing through contact, absorbing hits, and still converting at the rim.

Zion Mark Anthony Leonard has been steadily building momentum over the past year. Coaches around Southern California have noted his growth as a leader and his improved decision-making. While he is still developing physically, his frame projects well, and added strength should only enhance his ability to play through contact and defend at a higher level.

Recruiting attention is beginning to follow. As a Class of 2027 prospect, Zion still has time before official offers accelerate, but performances like this ensure his name will stay in the conversation. His composure, shot-making, and control suggest a guard capable of thriving at the college level, with a long-term ceiling that could eventually put the NBA in play.

For now, Zion Leonard is doing exactly what he should be doing: dominating his stage, earning respect on his own merits, and proving that the Leonard basketball lineage may not stop with Kawhi.