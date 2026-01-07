Kawhi Leonard’s Younger Brother Dominates In Winter Classic Run, Could Join NBA In 2027

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard’s name carries weight at every level of basketball, and now his younger brother is starting to carve out a lane of his own. Zion Leonard, a 6’2″ junior guard in the Class of 2027, delivered one of the standout performances of the Real Run Winter Classic.

Zion had 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as he led Rancho Dominguez Prep to a dramatic overtime win against Mater Dei San Diego.

Unlike his older brother Kawhi Leonard, Zion operates primarily as a guard, and his skill set reflects that responsibility. He has an advanced handle that allows him to dictate pace, break defenders down off the dribble, and get into his preferred spots. His midrange jumper is smooth and confident, a weapon he goes to repeatedly when defenses cut off driving lanes.

Zion also shows toughness, finishing through contact, absorbing hits, and still converting at the rim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🕸️🦍🏀✝️ (@_zion2)

Zion Mark Anthony Leonard has been steadily building momentum over the past year. Coaches around Southern California have noted his growth as a leader and his improved decision-making. While he is still developing physically, his frame projects well, and added strength should only enhance his ability to play through contact and defend at a higher level.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🕸️🦍🏀✝️ (@_zion2)

Recruiting attention is beginning to follow. As a Class of 2027 prospect, Zion still has time before official offers accelerate, but performances like this ensure his name will stay in the conversation. His composure, shot-making, and control suggest a guard capable of thriving at the college level, with a long-term ceiling that could eventually put the NBA in play.

For now, Zion Leonard is doing exactly what he should be doing: dominating his stage, earning respect on his own merits, and proving that the Leonard basketball lineage may not stop with Kawhi.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images 5 Best Rui Hachimura Trade Scenarios Including Two Big Rivals
Next Article Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts next to center Kevin Love (0) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Kevin Love On LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: ‘He Does Have A Photographic Memory’
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like