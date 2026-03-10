Patrick Beverley Addresses Assault Case Involving His 15-Year-Old Sister And Her Boyfriend Being Dropped

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley has had the felony assault charge filed against him for allegedly assaulting his sister dropped, and he is now speaking up on what has been a difficult few months for him. Beverley released a video on his YouTube channel, where he shared his side of the story about the night of his arrest and the events that followed.

“I get a call around 3:00 in the morning,” Beverley said. “Mind you, I have a 5:00 in the morning flight to LA. Work out for some teams. I get interrupted with a call at 3:00 from mom like, ‘I need you to come over here fast.’ Like now what’s going on? What happened? Enter the house, mom’s room, mom explains to me sister not in the house when she’s supposed to.

“This same situation happened to mom last year,” Beverley continued. “Someone called police on mom. CPS got involved, threatened to take my sister. So this isn’t just happened overnight, this has been a constant battle dealing with a young teenager who’s in love.”

Beverley’s mother had informed him in the early hours of Nov. 14, 2025, that his 15-year-old sister had snuck out with her 18-year-old boyfriend. He pulled her aside to speak to her, but when the man, whom he described as “cool,” started walking out the door, she ran up behind him.

“I grab her by her hoodie,” Beverley stated. “When I say grab her by a hoodie again, not by the hoodie back here, grab her by the hoodie like this [signals to his chest]. Like, ‘Where are you going?’ I’m heated, right? I leave the house, following up behind young man. He’s outside, I guess. He called law enforcement, and this has happened before, and police come. I open the door like, yeah, nothing happened.”

Beverley thought all was well, but it wasn’t. The 37-year-old saw his sister speaking to the police officers, and it appears she made some serious accusations at the time.

She claimed Beverley “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground,” and “squeezed her neck, causing her to feel pain,” for 20-30 seconds. She stated she was struggling to breathe and was eventually punched in her left eye by her brother as well. Beverley says he hadn’t heard any of this, but his mother had. She couldn’t believe what the teenager was saying.

“Next thing you know, I’m detained,” Beverley said. “On the way to the police car, right? And they tell me, ‘You’re just being detained.’ This, this, and I’m like, ‘Okay, but like why?’ No one’s telling me. And I see a police car pull up behind another police car pull up behind. And I’m like, ‘What? What is going on right now?’ Mind you, I’m in the back. I got handcuffs on me.

“And then my sister runs right to the truck,” Beverley added. “Like, ‘No, that didn’t happen. What are you guys doing?’ And I’m telling everybody, ‘Calm down. Let’s just let them do their job.’ Not knowing at all that I’m about to be locked up…. I’m not familiar with the prison system. I’m not familiar with being locked up. I’m not familiar with handcuffs. I’m just not, I’m not. I’m familiar with the Gatorade bottles, towels, a basketball.”

Beverley, who had been ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from his sister, understands everyone is going to go by the police report, but he made it clear that none of it was true.

“I’m embarrassed by the situation,” Beverley stated in a clip recorded earlier. “I’m embarrassed of the accusations. I’m embarrassed of how the narrative is on social media. So, I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do or not. Probably not, but I just been trying to stay off social media, stay off the grid until the truth comes out.”

Beverley was taken into custody at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond, Texas. To say he didn’t like the experience would be an understatement.

Beverley claims he didn’t know what exactly the accusations were before he got to court. All he was told was that this was a case of domestic family dispute. He couldn’t believe what he was hearing when he got there and eventually secured his release after posting a $40,000 bond.

“The experience was the most uncomfortable experience I’ve ever been in in my life,” Beverley said. “I see why innocent until proven guilty is a real thing. I just wanted to kind of give you guys my reality of what the f*** I’ve been going through. This s***’s been depressing. It’s been sad. It’s been embarrassing.”

On Feb. 23, 2026, a Fort Bend County grand jury no-billed Beverley. That meant there wasn’t enough evidence against him for this matter to go to trial. Beverley, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA, says he is glad the truth is finally out.