Kenny Smith Picks Michael Jordan In The GOAT Debate: The Most Complete Basketball Player Earth Has Ever Seen

Kenny Smith explains why he picks Michael Jordan as the "most complete basketball player the earth has ever seen," and compares the GOAT debate in basketball to rap music.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Kenny Smith Picks Michael Jordan In The GOAT Debate; Justifies By Comparing Basketball To Rap Music
Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan recently touched on a topic of discussion that he is at the epicentre of in the NBA: the GOAT Debate. While he openly disregarded the significance of the debate, his ex-teammate from college and former NBA opponent, Kenny Smith, further reinforced why he believes Jordan is the “most complete” player the NBA has ever seen.

The Rockets’ legend recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take and discussed his opinions with Stephen A. Smith and Shae Cornette.

“It’s kind of like very similar to the rap debate, like ‘who is the greatest rapper of all time?'” said the two-time NBA champion while discussing Jordan’s recent comments on the GOAT Debate.

“However, there is a group of people who have been part of multiple eras of rap music that can articulate what it meant when this song came out, when this track came out, what was going on in an environment, because those things mean something as well.”

“So yeah, everyone has their favorite; it has a musical kind of feel. But in terms of what a basketball player should be, in terms of intensity, the ability to play both ends of the court, the ability to lead his team. There has honestly been no one better in the modern era,” justified the Rockets’ legend.

“I don’t even put Bill Russell and those 13 championships and all that, because we were too young to see it. I’m talking about in the lifetime of what I’ve seen, he’s [Michael Jordan] been the most complete basketball player that the earth has ever seen,” concluded Kenny Smith.

There is no statistical or objective basis for such an opinion, but Smith simply highlights the significance of what Jordan meant to the people, even years after his retirement.

Many players have higher scoring averages and more championships now, but that doesn’t diminish what Jordan did in his prime or how important he was in making basketball a global sport.

One could find multiple reasons to disregard the NBA veteran’s subjective opinion here, like the fact that he was teammates with Jordan in college, therefore his opinion may be biased towards the players he has seen or played with (thus also discounting Bill Russell from the discussion).

Or the fact that, since he has barely played with other players in the GOAT Debate in their primes, like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Smith retired in 1997, just one year after Kobe Bryant was drafted to the league.

Thus, to preserve the greatness of his own era when he played, he might be under the perception that he played with and against the greatest player of all time.

Stephen A. Smith spoke after Kenny Smith on the show and said Michael Jordan knows it, but he would never admit he is the greatest player of all time. And that is because he wants to promote the sport instead of stealing all the glory from it.

Similarly, the GOAT debate is also an essential part of the culture that finds its roots in the heart of the USA. In order to promote the game among the younger generation, it is important to give them an equal opportunity to produce their own players who stand among the greatest of all time.

Therefore, the GOAT debate is good for basketball, and bringing it up only serves the purpose that the Bulls legend wanted to fulfill in the first place, which is to promote the game across the world.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images LeBron James Reportedly Uninterested In Joining Warriors Next Season
Next Article Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Steve Kerr Provides Solution To Rampant Injury Issues Across The League
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like