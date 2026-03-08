Michael Porter Jr. Chooses Nikola Jokic As The GOAT Over Michael Jordan For One Reason

Michael Porter Jr. sparked debate during a recent appearance on The Emily Austin Show after revealing that, based on his personal experience, he considers Nikola Jokic the greatest basketball player he has ever seen. The Brooklyn Nets forward made it clear that his reasoning has less to do with historical rankings and more to do with what he witnessed firsthand during his time in Denver.

Porter spent seven seasons alongside Jokic with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason. Playing with the Serbian superstar every day left a strong impression on Porter, who said that watching Jokic dominate games consistently changed the way he evaluates greatness.

“The thing is, everyone will say Michael Jordan, which I do agree with. But I didn’t see him game to game every day to really know. People will say Michael Jordan, even though they haven’t actually watched the film themselves, they’re just agreeing with everybody else.”

“So for me, with my own two eyes and what I’ve seen in my life, I’m going to say Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player I’ve ever seen. But with that being said, you know, Kobe, LeBron, MJ, they’re all right there.”

“I would probably still say Michael Jordan, I just haven’t seen him day to day, game to game, and his habits to really say that with certainty. From what I’ve personally seen every day, though, I haven’t seen anybody as dominant as Nikola.”

This perspective highlights a common divide between generations of players and fans. Many younger players did not grow up watching Michael Jordan’s career in real time. Instead, they experienced it through highlights, documentaries, or historical narratives. Porter is essentially questioning the tendency to accept Jordan as the automatic answer in GOAT discussions without personally studying his games in depth.

At the same time, Porter was careful not to dismiss Jordan’s legacy. He openly acknowledged that Jordan remains the consensus choice and even admitted that he would ‘probably still say Michael Jordan’ historically. That nuance suggests his comment was less about rewriting basketball history and more about explaining how personal experience shapes perception.

The argument also speaks to Jokic’s unique dominance in today’s NBA. Unlike traditional centers, Jokic controls the game as both a scorer and primary playmaker. His ability to average near triple-double numbers while maintaining elite shooting efficiency is unprecedented for a player at his position. For teammates like Porter who witness that level of control every night, it can feel like watching a historically unmatched player.

Jokic’s current season only adds weight to Porter’s perspective. The three-time MVP has been putting together another historic campaign, averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game while shooting 57.4% from the field and an impressive 39.1% from three-point range. Those numbers placed Jokic firmly in the MVP race earlier in the season, and he was widely viewed as the frontrunner for a potential fourth MVP award. However, injuries complicated that pursuit.

Jokic recently missed 15 consecutive games, putting his eligibility in danger due to the NBA’s 65-game minimum rule for major awards. He now sits just two games away from reaching that threshold, meaning any additional absences could eliminate him from contention entirely. Even if Jokic qualifies, the missed time has allowed other candidates to gain ground in the race, while the Nuggets have slipped slightly in the standings during his absence.

Still, Jokic’s overall impact remains undeniable. His combination of elite scoring, playmaking, and efficiency has redefined the center position and continues to elevate Denver into a contender whenever he is on the floor. For Porter, who witnessed that dominance firsthand for years, the conclusion is simple. While history may ultimately favor Jordan in most debates, the player who left the biggest impression on him personally is Jokic.