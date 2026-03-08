Desmond Bane Openly Taunts Rudy Gobert For Dropping Easy Pass In Shocking Wolves’ Loss

A frustrating night for the Minnesota Timberwolves took an even more embarrassing turn during their shocking 119–92 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic. In one of the most talked-about moments of the game, Desmond Bane openly mocked Rudy Gobert after the Timberwolves center fumbled what should have been an easy scoring opportunity.

The moment came during the second half when Minnesota star Anthony Edwards threaded a perfect pass toward Gobert near the rim. The play looked destined to end with a simple dunk. Instead, Gobert bobbled the ball and lost control of it, sending it out of bounds and wasting a golden opportunity for the Timberwolves.

Bane, who was defending the play, immediately reacted by taunting the four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God,” Bane shouted repeatedly while shoving Gobert along the baseline.

Desmond Bane taunting Rudy Gobert after he dropped a pass: “OH MY GOD, OH MY GOD, OH MY GOD” pic.twitter.com/kNlXkMNPqw — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 8, 2026

The reaction stunned viewers and briefly appeared to push Gobert toward confrontation. The 7-foot-1 French center looked as if he might respond, but ultimately decided against escalating the situation further.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where fans reacted to Bane’s bold decision to openly mock a much larger opponent. Despite standing nearly a foot shorter than Gobert, Bane showed no hesitation in letting the Timberwolves big man hear about the mistake.

The taunt came during a dominant night for Orlando. Bane finished the game with 30 points on efficient shooting, adding three rebounds and four assists while leading the Magic offense. His aggressive scoring helped Orlando control the game for most of the night. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero delivered a strong performance of his own with 25 points and 15 rebounds as the Magic controlled the paint and dominated the glass.

For Minnesota, the loss snapped a five-game winning streak and exposed several issues that plagued them throughout the night. Despite Edwards putting up 34 points, the Timberwolves struggled badly offensively. The team shot just 35.7% from the field and received almost no production from several key role players.

Minnesota had actually started the game well, leading 30–27 after the first quarter. But everything unraveled during the second quarter when Orlando went on a massive run that flipped the game’s momentum. By halftime, the Magic had built a 60–50 lead. From there, Orlando never looked back. The Magic continued extending their lead throughout the second half before eventually winning by 27 points.

After the game, Edwards hinted that he knew exactly what went wrong but chose not to reveal the details publicly.

“I do get an answer. But I don’t want to say it.”

Regardless of the underlying issues, the Timberwolves will need to regroup quickly. Their next test comes against the Los Angeles Lakers, and if they hope to remain competitive in the Western Conference playoff race, performances like this one cannot become a trend.

As for Bane, his memorable taunt ensured that one awkward moment for Gobert became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.