Kawhi Leonard Seemingly Calls Out Clippers’ Talent Deficit Following Loss To Lakers

Kawhi Leonard‘s first game back in L.A. was spoiled as the Los Angeles Clippers suffered a crushing 135-118 loss to their hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Tuesday night. While several factors could have pointed to the loss, including poor transition defense and costly turnovers, Leonard shared a different take on the matter.

While speaking with the media after the game about the Clippers’ struggles with consistency, especially with constant changes in the rotation, Kawhi Leonard appeared to criticize the roster.

“Just gotta get the right lineups on the court, I guess,” he said. “Get some more talent. Play with better talent and see what happens.”

When asked to clarify whether he implied bringing in reinforcements or cultivating depth from within the roster, the Clippers superstar responded, “I’m saying like playing better. Like, we all just gotta play better. Make shots. Move the ball a little bit more. Trust one another and just get better.”

Given the team’s 5-13 record to start the season, Los Angeles is in no position to assert itself as a playoff contender in the West. On that note, Kawhi Leonard’s cryptic response could raise further concerns for an already debilitated Clippers unit.

While losses can be frustrating, the recent comments made by Tyronn Lue about Leonard could indicate that larger problems are brewing within the locker room. Considering that such factors can become a hindrance, the Clippers will need to address these matters soon.

Can Kawhi Leonard Help The Clippers Turn Things Around?

Kawhi Leonard’s return from injury was widely viewed as a positive sign for the Clippers. Given how the team has been riddled by injuries early on, with key players such as Bradley Beal (hip surgery) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip injury) being sidelined, L.A. has been in a tough spot.

After missing 10 games, it was expected that Leonard’s arrival would help the Clippers emerge as a more competitive unit. Unfortunately, the result has been largely similar. Following a loss to the Cavaliers on the night of his return, Los Angeles suffered another defeat, extending its two-game losing streak.

With averages of 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game on 49.2% shooting from the field and 40.0% from three-point range this season, Leonard remains a valuable contributor. But considering that the Clippers will need both James Harden and him to carry the team and be available, Los Angeles may not have a great shot at securing a playoff berth.

When healthy, Kawhi Leonard remains one of the best two-way players in the league. Although the Clippers will look to Leonard to help the team return to winning ways, it doesn’t seem like the superstar has settled in just yet.