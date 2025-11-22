James Harden Sets Clippers Scoring Record In Dominant Win Over Hornets

James Harden delivered one of the most electrifying performances of the NBA season, erupting for a franchise-record 55 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 131-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

It was a vintage masterpiece from the former MVP, who controlled the game from the opening tip, lit up the first quarter with 27 points, and never let his foot off the gas. Harden finished with 55 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal while shopting a blistering 65.4 percent from the field, including 10-of-16 from three and 11-14 from the free throw line.

After the game, Harden kept his reaction as simple as his scoring was spectacular. “Basketball is life,” he said, summing up a night where everything he touched seemed to fall straight through the net.

While Harden stole the show, the Clippers also got strong contributions elsewhere. Ivica Zubac added 18 points, six assists, nine rebounds, and one block on 75 percent shooting. Nicolas Batum chipped in nine points off the bench (75 percent shooting, 3-4 from three), along with three rebounds and two steals to go +18. Brook Lopez poured in 11 points (40 percent shooting), one rebound, and one assist in limited minutes. Altogether, the Clippers shot 51.1 percent from the field and knocked down 19 threes, overwhelming a Hornets team that had no answer for Harden’s scoring barrage.

JAMES HARDEN 1Q TAKEOVER. 27 PTS

9-12 FGM

5-7 3PM

4-6 FTM He ties the @LAClippers franchise record for most PTS in any quarter! Watch on Clippers/Hornets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/YwKkPYmFCY pic.twitter.com/VTM8hCGjoK — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

The rookie standout Kon Knueppel led Charlotte in scoring with 26 points on 75 percent shooting (6-9 from three), along with one rebound, one assist, and one steal. Brandon Miller chipped in 21 points, one rebound, and three assists on 44.4 percent shooting (2-10 from three). Finally, Miles Bridges contributed 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block on 41.7 percent shooting (0-2 from three).

At 5-11 on the season, Los Angeles still has a long way to go before they are in the clear, but they are showing signs of life after such a rough start. Better yet, they will have Kawhi Leonard back on Sunday, which should give them their best chance yet at putting together a real run.

As for Harden, he is quickly proving why he remains one of the best guards in the league. At 36 years old, he is averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game on 44.0 percent shooting and 38.2 percent shooting from three. Over his last five games, Harden has been on another level with 38.4 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting from the field, 45 percent from three, and 88 percent from the free throw line.

Harden has not played like this since his days with the Rockets, and it is the only thing keeping the Clippers afloat right now. Whether it is sustainable remains to be seen, but nobody expected to see this version of him again.

After failed stints with the Nets and 76ers, Harden was widely believed to be on the decline. Instead, he has turned back the clock and is playing like it is 2018 again. It is a miracle for the Clippers, who have been on the brink of collapse due to Kawhi’s absences, an aging roster, and the looming cap circumvention investigation.

With a superstar they never planned on relying upon, the Clippers suddenly have one last chance to turn this season around. At 12th in the standings, the results have not been impressive, but Harden’s resurgence gives them a level of hope that did not exist a few weeks ago.

Even with plenty of work left ahead, nights like this remind the Clippers what their ceiling can look like when Harden is in full command. If Leonard returns healthy and the roster finally settles into its intended shape, this group could start building real momentum. For now, Harden’s brilliance has bought them time to breathe, and that alone gives the Clippers a chance to rewrite the direction of their season.