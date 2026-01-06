Clippers Player Ratings: Kawhi Leonard Leads Shorthanded Roster To Nail-Biting Win Over Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers went into the game against the Golden State Warriors with a slim chance of winning. However, behind a solid set of performances from the starting lineup, the Clippers emerged victorious after a 103-102 result.

The Clippers fielded an extremely shorthanded rotation heading into Monday night’s game. While the absence of key rotation pieces such as like Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic already put them in a tough spot, the last-minute exclusion of James Harden from the lineup left Los Angeles in a weaker state.

Harden’s absence resulted in the Clippers making several mistakes while handling the ball, as the team recorded 20 turnovers for the game. Still, the combined contributions of Kawhi Leonard and Kobe Sanders on the offensive end helped L.A. stay in front.

After a gritty win at home, the Clippers have improved to 13-22 on the season. With a strong team win in the books, we rate the performances of all the players who contributed to the victory.

Kawhi Leonard: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 5 TO, 10-25 FG, 0-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 38 MIN

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard shone in the absence of his running mate against Golden State. With a clutch performance to lead his team to a victory, Leonard reminded fans why he is considered one of the best two-way players in the league.

Despite his poor shooting form from the perimeter, Leonard found alternative ways to contribute on offense. Although he was forced into tough positions in the final frame, the forward scored on key possessions to help the Clippers maintain their lead.

With a double-double performance to close out the game and some key defensive actions in the closing seconds, Leonard proved how impactful he could be in close-game situations.

Kobe Sanders: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 9-16 FG, 2-3 3PT, 36 MIN

On a night when the Clippers were struggling to get their offense going, Kobe Sanders stepped up as a key contributor. The young guard made the most of the opportunity before him and emerged as one of L.A.’s best players on Monday night.

What stood out with Sanders was his efficiency from the field. While shooting 9-16 (56.3%) from the field, he also went 2-3 (66.7%) from three-point range.

Although his scoring dried up by the fourth quarter, he played a major role in helping the Clippers get into a scoring groove and establish a convincing lead. Having displayed potential as a reliable option on offense, he could stand to gain more playing time in the future.

John Collins: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 3 TO, 7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-3 FT, 39 MIN

John Collins played a vital role in securing the win for Los Angeles. While coming up with timely baskets late in the game, Collins’ impact on the defensive end, primarily as a rim protector, helped set the tone for the Clippers.

Collins’ career in L.A. may have started poorly, but the forward seems to have found his groove as of late. Having posted 22 points in the previous outing against the Boston Celtics, Collins appears to be getting accustomed to his role in the rotation. Although the team may demand more of him on the rebounding end, his floor spacing and offensive versatility have proven useful.

Kris Dunn: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 5-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 33 MIN

In Harden’s absence, Kris Dunn was asked to play a much bigger role. Despite greater expectations, the Clippers guard delivered with a solid performance on both ends of the floor. With his third-highest-scoring game of the season, Dunn stepped up as a key contributor for Los Angeles.

Dunn almost doubled his season average for scoring on Monday night. Although the distribution of his points was sporadic, the guard knocked down a crucial three-pointer in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Clippers maintain a safe distance from the Warriors.

Similar to Leonard, his decision-making with the ball in the final frame was questionable. However, with a positive result, L.A. is likely to overlook these errors for the time being.

Ivica Zubac: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 1-3 FG, 8-8 FT, 33 MIN

Since returning from injury, the big man hasn’t looked his best. Still, compared to his previous outing, Monday night’s performance appeared to be a significant improvement.

Although Zubac’s role on the offensive end primarily involved keeping the Warriors’ interior defense honest, his presence forced Golden State to commit several fouls. This resulted in the Clippers winning some easy opportunities to score.

Ivica Zubac has been one of the Clippers’ most valuable players this season. Having singlehandedly outrebounded the Warriors’ big man rotation, Zubac succeeded in helping L.A. win the battle on the boards.

Jordan Miller: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Jordan Miller played a solid role off the bench for the Clippers. Although his minutes in the rotation were staggered, the guard contributed with quick scoring and playmaking, providing relief for Kris Dunn.

Miller’s impact on the game as a whole may not seem significant, but his scoring in the second quarter proved quite valuable. With the Warriors attempting to cut through the 12-point deficit amassed in the first quarter, Miller’s six points in the second helped L.A. remain in the lead.

Nicolas Batum: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2-4 FG, 2-4 FT, 24 MIN

Although Nicolas Batum was among the least impressive players on the Clippers’ roster on Monday night, the veteran forward still made some key plays during the game. His timely three-point shots and strong defensive efforts proved to be valuable for Los Angeles.

While his impact on the Clippers’ performance has been minimal this season, his experience makes him a reliable asset to have in late-game situations.

Brook Lopez: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 0-4 FG, 0-4 3PT, 15 MIN

Brook Lopez was one of the more promising free agent signings made by L.A. this offseason. While there were high expectations for him to be a valuable piece in the rotation, Lopez hasn’t necessarily been consistent.

Although he has had strong performances this season, the big man struggled offensively on Monday night. Still, Lopez found a way to contribute to the winning effort with some key defensive plays early on. By helping the Clippers establish a defensive rhythm, the team began the game on a positive note.