Ivica Zubac Returns As Clippers Aim To Extend Win Streak Against Celtics

Ivica Zubac is set to return as the Clippers chase seven straight wins and prepare for a key matchup with Boston.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shakes hands with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) shakes hands with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to receive a timely boost as they prepare for a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics. Riding a six-game winning streak, availability has become a central storyline, and Saturday’s injury updates carry real implications for how sustainable this recent surge can be.

According to ESPN reporting from Shams Charania, Clippers center Ivica Zubac has been cleared to return for Saturday’s home game against Boston. The comeback comes just over two weeks after he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain, a notably quick recovery that reflects both Zubac’s aggressive rehab approach and the team’s confidence in his readiness to rejoin the rotation.

The Clippers will still be somewhat short-handed despite Zubac’s return. Bradley Beal (left hip fracture) remains out, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring injury management) will also be unavailable. Those absences continue to thin the wing and scoring depth, increasing the importance of interior stability and defensive rebounding against an elite opponent.

Boston, meanwhile, will be without its franchise centerpiece. Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) has been ruled out once again for Saturday’s game in Los Angeles. Without Tatum, the Celtics have relied more heavily on Jaylen Brown to carry the offense, along with heightened perimeter shooting and collective defense to stay competitive against a surging Clippers team.

Even with injuries on both sides, this matchup remains one of the more intriguing games on the slate. At 12-21, the Clippers have found rhythm behind disciplined defense and late-game execution during their win streak, while the Celtics continue to test their depth and adaptability without their top scorer. Pace control, physicality inside, and three-point efficiency are likely to determine whether this turns into a grind or a shootout.

Zubac’s return could quietly swing the balance. The veteran center has been one of the Clippers’ most consistent performers this season, averaging 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 62.1% from the field. Beyond the numbers, his rim protection, screening, and ability to anchor defensive possessions give Los Angeles a level of stability it has noticeably missed during his absence. Against a Celtics team that likes to stretch the floor, Zubac’s presence allows the Clippers to protect the paint without constantly overhelping.

Looking ahead, Zubac’s return comes at a critical juncture. The Clippers are pushing for their seventh straight win and face a demanding stretch that will test both depth and durability. Getting Zubac back now not only strengthens their chances against Boston, but also eases the burden on small-ball lineups in upcoming games against the Warriors and Knicks. If he can stay healthy and quickly regain full conditioning, his return could mark a turning point in solidifying the Clippers as a legitimate force in the West rather than just a team riding a hot streak.

