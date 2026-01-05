LeBron James Claims He Barely Gets The Ball In His Hands; Explains How He’s Still Productive With Such Low Usage

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke about not being on the ball much after Tuesday’s 128-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons, and he was back at it after the 120-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. James hit double digits for assists against the Grizzlies while committing just one turnover and stated in his postgame media session that one can’t make too many mistakes when they don’t have the ball a lot.

“Just understand how precious the ball is, and especially when your usage rate is a little bit down,” James said, via Dave McMenamin. “You can’t afford to be turning the ball over a lot if you barely got the ball in your hand. So, I’ve just got to make the most of it. Putting guys in the right spots, making sure the ball’s on time, on target.”

James sure wants the basketball world to know that he’s playing off the ball more than ever before. Luka Doncic is the primary ball handler for the Lakers, and Austin Reaves has the ball in his hands a fair bit when he plays as well.

This has led to James’ usage rate being 26.0%, the lowest of his career. If you’re wondering about his rookie season, it was 27.6% back then, so this is really low by his standards.

James’ average of 15.6 field goal attempts per game this season is also the lowest of his career. The 41-year-old has had to take a backseat, but he is still very much capable of putting on a show.

James had 26 points (8-14 FG), seven rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal against the Grizzlies. The 21-time All-Star was 8-10 from the line here, and quite interestingly, his 37.0% free throw attempt rate is his best since his first season with the Lakers. When asked postgame about that, James didn’t really have a proper explanation, but stated he can change his game to be effective no matter what the situation he is in.

“Just being a complete basketball player,” James said, via Khobi Price. “I have to be able to change the landscape of how I play according to how our team wants to play. So, I’ve been playing off the ball, obviously, pretty much the majority of the season. So picking spots and figuring out ways how I can still be productive to help us play winning basketball when I’m on the floor, both offensively and defensively.

“So, I don’t know,” James added, “I don’t have any holes in my game. So it helps to be able to do whatever the team needs in that particular moment.”

James is arguably the most complete player in NBA history, although he obviously isn’t quite as good now in his 23rd season as he once was. He still produces magic on the offensive end, but hasn’t been great defensively. To be fair, not many players in their 40s in league history have been a positive on that end of the floor.

James helped the Lakers improve to 22-11 with this win over the Grizzlies, and they are now third in the West. We’ll see them in action next against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8 PM ET.