Major Relief For Clippers; Kawhi Leonard’s Return Imminent After 10-Game Absence

The Los Angeles Clippers have finally received the news they have been waiting for. After a brutal stretch without their franchise star, Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for a Clippers team that has been sliding in the standings and desperately needs stability to salvage its season. Before today’s win against the Hornets, where Harden dropped 55 points, they had lost three straight and nine of their last ten games.

Despite a deep roster, Leonard’s absence has been felt on both ends of the floor, as the Clippers struggled to replace his scoring, defense, and leadership during this skid. With Harden carrying the load and the supporting cast stretched thin, the team has lacked the cohesion and punch needed to compete with top Western Conference opponents. Leonard’s return provides the first real opportunity for Los Angeles to reset and find its rhythm.

Sitting just half a game back from the tenth seed, it is not too late to turn the season around. With star power, a deep supporting cast, and a respected head coach, the Clippers have all the tools to make a run on paper, but they will need perfect execution and consistent availability to maximize their chances. As always, it begins with Leonard.

This season, in six games, the two-time champion is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 50.5 percent shooting and 40.0 percent shooting from three. His last game was on November 3, but today’s win over Charlotte gave the Clippers some crucial momentum before he returns on Sunday.

Even at 34 years old, Leonard’s two-way game remains respected across the league, and his impact will be noticeable as he takes the court against Cleveland. No restrictions are expected, but Tyronn Lue may choose to ease him into action to avoid any potential setbacks.

If they can steal another road win, the Clippers can close in on the final play-in spot and begin the slow climb up the standings. It will not be easy, but this is a team with no alternatives.

Kawhi or no Kawhi, the Clippers must compete to win now to justify the roster they have sacrificed so much for. We know they have the talent and experience to make things interesting, but Leonard’s questionable availability has held them back time and time again.

Hopefully, this latest comeback marks the start of a more dependable stretch for Leonard. If he can stay healthy and give the Clippers some consistency, it will set the stage for a massive redemption arc. If not, the franchise will have spent years chasing a dream that never materialized.

Ultimately, Leonard’s return does not solve everything, but it finally gives the Clippers a chance to build toward something real. With Harden thriving, the role players finding rhythm, and Kawhi set to rejoin the lineup, this group can still fight its way back into relevance. All that matters now is whether they can turn momentum into consistency, and Sunday will be the first true test of that.