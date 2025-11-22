Major Relief For Clippers; Kawhi Leonard’s Return Imminent After 10-Game Absence

Kawhi Leonard is expected to return Sunday against the Cavaliers after missing ten straight games with a foot injury.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have finally received the news they have been waiting for. After a brutal stretch without their franchise star, Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for a Clippers team that has been sliding in the standings and desperately needs stability to salvage its season. Before today’s win against the Hornets, where Harden dropped 55 points, they had lost three straight and nine of their last ten games.

Despite a deep roster, Leonard’s absence has been felt on both ends of the floor, as the Clippers struggled to replace his scoring, defense, and leadership during this skid. With Harden carrying the load and the supporting cast stretched thin, the team has lacked the cohesion and punch needed to compete with top Western Conference opponents. Leonard’s return provides the first real opportunity for Los Angeles to reset and find its rhythm.

Sitting just half a game back from the tenth seed, it is not too late to turn the season around. With star power, a deep supporting cast, and a respected head coach, the Clippers have all the tools to make a run on paper, but they will need perfect execution and consistent availability to maximize their chances. As always, it begins with Leonard.

This season, in six games, the two-time champion is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 50.5 percent shooting and 40.0 percent shooting from three. His last game was on November 3, but today’s win over Charlotte gave the Clippers some crucial momentum before he returns on Sunday.

Even at 34 years old, Leonard’s two-way game remains respected across the league, and his impact will be noticeable as he takes the court against Cleveland. No restrictions are expected, but Tyronn Lue may choose to ease him into action to avoid any potential setbacks.

If they can steal another road win, the Clippers can close in on the final play-in spot and begin the slow climb up the standings. It will not be easy, but this is a team with no alternatives.

Kawhi or no Kawhi, the Clippers must compete to win now to justify the roster they have sacrificed so much for. We know they have the talent and experience to make things interesting, but Leonard’s questionable availability has held them back time and time again.

Hopefully, this latest comeback marks the start of a more dependable stretch for Leonard. If he can stay healthy and give the Clippers some consistency, it will set the stage for a massive redemption arc. If not, the franchise will have spent years chasing a dream that never materialized.

Ultimately, Leonard’s return does not solve everything, but it finally gives the Clippers a chance to build toward something real. With Harden thriving, the role players finding rhythm, and Kawhi set to rejoin the lineup, this group can still fight its way back into relevance. All that matters now is whether they can turn momentum into consistency, and Sunday will be the first true test of that.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images James Harden Sets Clippers Scoring Record In Dominant Win Over Hornets
Next Article Oct 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) spins to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Vince Williams Jr. (5) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Deandre Ayton Misses Practice With Illness; Will He Play vs. Jazz?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like