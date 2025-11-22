Deandre Ayton Misses Practice With Illness; Will He Play vs. Jazz?

Deandre Ayton’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz is now uncertain after the Lakers center missed practice due to an illness. Dan Woike reported the development on Saturday, nearly a day before their trip to Utah.

The team has been building a solid rhythm with Ayton anchoring the interior, but his unexpected absence raises questions heading into next week about the severity of his setback. He has already missed one game this season, and that is after playing just 40 out of 82 games in 2024-25.

Even so, the Lakers are not ruling him out for Sunday. Ayton is expected to meet the team on the plane, giving him a window to suit up if he responds well over the next forty-eight hours. His presence would be valuable against a physical Jazz frontcourt, especially as the Lakers aim to keep their momentum intact.

At 11-4 on the season, third in the West, the team has exceeded expectations amid several injuries, and they just got LeBron James back after he missed the first 14 games. Still, with averages of 16.5 points on 69.9 percent shooting, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game this season, the Lakers will need their starting center to keep up with Western elites like the Thunder, Nuggets, and Rockets.

The 27-year-old big man has been one of the best stories of the season for LA, and his interior presence has changed the Lakers’ identity. In practice and during games throughout the season, he has drawn repeated praise from coaches and teammates. He has also been called a steal by Lakers fans for being on the payroll at just eight million dollars per year.

The most impressive part is how he has remade his career following failed stints with the Suns and Trail Blazers. As a former first overall draft pick, he struggled to meet expectations early, and the pressure loomed like a dark cloud over his career. His value slowly tanked as he was given the reputation of being a lazy, uncaring athlete.

With the Lakers, however, Ayton has found a new kind of peace. Empowered by the brilliance of JJ Redick, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James, he has finally found a place where he can become the best version of himself, and the results have been stunning.

Of course, Ayton will have to be healthy to keep up this trajectory, and his absence tomorrow leaves the Lakers vulnerable in the frontcourt. They will have to lean on Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura to fill the gaps.

Fortunately, for one of the few times this season, everyone else is healthy and available for Los Angeles. They will not have their full team without Ayton, but they have more than enough to hold it down during his brief hiatus.

Ayton’s situation remains day to day, but the Lakers know how important it is to keep him on track physically and mentally. His turnaround has been one of the defining storylines of their season, and maintaining that momentum will matter as the schedule tightens. If he can return quickly and stay available, the Lakers will have the stability they need to keep pushing toward the top of the West.