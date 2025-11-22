LeBron James Salutes Chris Paul As Point Guard Announces Final Season

Chris Paul’s announcement that the 2025-26 season will be his last sent waves around the NBA on Saturday, and LeBron James was one of the first stars to respond. After hearing the news, he posted the following message to social media in honor of his friend and long-time colleague:

“POINT GOD. Been a helluva ride,” James wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Paul celebrating Olympic gold.

LeBron James salutes Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/P22L6uZdDC — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 22, 2025

The two future Hall of Famers have been linked for nearly two decades through battles, Olympic runs, and a close personal friendship. So when Paul revealed that this year marks the end of his legendary career, LeBron made sure to let everyone know how he felt.

Few players in league history have earned the level of admiration that Paul commands. As a 12-time All-Star, nine-time All-Defense member, 11-time All-NBA selection, and former Rookie of the Year, Paul has shaped an era of point guard play and helped define what leadership at the position looks like. His place on the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players list only adds to the legacy he will leave behind.

For LeBron, Paul’s final season marks the end of a chapter that has defined the NBA for an entire generation. Their shared journey has spanned dominance, heartbreak, and countless unforgettable moments. Now, with Paul preparing for his farewell tour, the basketball world is taking a moment to appreciate everything he brought to the game.

It all began back in 2005, when Paul was drafted fourth overall to the Hornets. It was there he ascended into stardom, making a name for himself as a premium playmaker, ball handler, and shot maker.

2011 marks an iconic turning point in Paul’s career. He was supposed to end up on the Lakers, but he became a Clipper after league commissioner David Stern vetoed the initial deal. While not the route he planned on, Paul made the most of his LA tenure with averages of 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game on 47.4 percent shooting.

While Paul never won a championship with the Clippers, he will forever be a franchise legend who delivered some of their best moments. The same could be said for his contributions to Team USA, where he played alongside LeBron and other stars on several occasions. As his friend, former Olympic teammate, and long-time on-court rival, James is one of many who appreciate the totality of Paul’s career, but it is not quite over yet.

This season, after returning to the Clippers over the summer, Paul has one last chance to add to his resume. While his struggles have limited his role, his impact can still be felt in the locker room, where he acts as a veteran leader for the group.

As Paul enters the final stretch of his career, every game will carry a little more weight and a lot more meaning. His legacy is already secure, but this last ride gives him a chance to savor the moments that shaped his journey. For LeBron and so many others, watching Paul close out his story is a reminder of how special this era has been.