Chris Paul Reflects On Vetoed Lakers Trade And His Connection To Kobe Bryant

Chris Paul is still thinking about what could have been. In a new interview with Andscape’s Marc Spears, the veteran point guard reflected on his 20-year NBA career and revealed that the vetoed Lakers trade remains one of the wildest moments of his life.

“The thing that I look back on and I’ll be like, dang, that’s crazy, I can’t believe that happened? It’ll probably be that trade with me and Kobe [Bryant], only because I vividly remember the conversation that Kobe and I had that night that I will talk about one day,” said Paul. “But that was just a wild situation.”

When asked about how he still feels about Kobe Bryant’s passing, Paul admitted that it still does not feel real, explaining that he continues to think of his late friend as if he were still here.

“Like I say all the time, ‘It’s almost just like we haven’t talked in a while.’ That’s the way I look at that situation.”

Chris Paul is one of the NBA’s most iconic point guards, and his legacy is undeniable as one of the game’s all-time greats. While he has yet to win a championship, his resume is impressive, boasting 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA honors, and nine All-Defensive awards. Over 20 years in the NBA, he has averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game on 46.9% shooting.

While Paul is best known for his time on the Clippers as the face of “Lob City,” he was nearly traded to the Lakers in a moment he will never forget. It happened over 13 years ago, but he still frequently reflects on what could have been.

At the time, the Lakers were looking for another star to play with Kobe Bryant, who had just led them to back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. Adding a premier point guard like Paul would have put the Lakers in a position of dominance for several more years, possibly adding even more accolades to Kobe’s collection.

Together, Kobe, Paul, and Pau Gasol could have formed a dynasty in Los Angeles, competing every year for a chance at the title. It was the ultimate dream scenario for Paul, Bryant, and the Lakers.

Sadly, we never got the chance to see it. Before the trade could be finalized, then-NBA commissioner David Stern vetoed the deal, citing concerns that the proposed trade would not be beneficial for the Hornets (which the league temporarily owned at the time).

With one decision, Stern shut down a superteam before it even happened, forever changing NBA history in the process. Today, the “duo that never was” lives on like a myth in Lakers fandom, helping fans envision a world where Kobe and Paul could have thrived together.

Even now, the thought of joining forces with Kobe still sticks with Chris Paul. It’s not just about the lost championships, but the shared passion and legacy they could have built together. For Paul, it remains one of basketball’s greatest “what ifs,” and a reminder that sometimes, the most unforgettable moments are the ones that never happened.