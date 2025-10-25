Anthony Davis Reveals Concern Level For Mavericks After 0-2 Start

Anthony Davis isn’t worried about the Mavericks’ slow start to the season.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis
Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis isn’t panicking after the Mavericks’ rough start. Following their second straight loss, the All-Star forward told reporters that his concern level is “zero,” making it clear that he still has full confidence in his team.

“Zero. It’s two games,” Davis said, via Noah Weber. “Just got to be better defensively. I think we’re gonna play the big lineup. We’ve just got to do a better job with our switching, our low man. We’ve got to do a better job on the defensive end. I think that’s where our biggest problem is.”

Despite the early frustration, Davis isn’t losing sight of the bigger picture. He acknowledged that the Mavericks are still learning how to play together, especially with rookie Cooper Flagg adjusting to NBA speed and spacing. Flagg has shown flashes of promise but has struggled with efficiency so far, shooting just 37.0% through his first two games. Davis made it clear that the team is focused on building chemistry and finding consistency rather than overreacting to a small sample size.

“We’ve got 80 games left,” Davis added. “We can run off 10 straight and then what? We know we have to be better on both ends of the floor, but the NBA season is a rollercoaster, so we’re staying positive. We’ve got Toronto next, that’s a must-win as far as desperate basketball, and we’ll take it from there.”

While Anthony Davis may be relaxed, some Mavericks fans are already in panic mode. Following the Luka Doncic trade, the pressure to succeed has increased tenfold, and their timeline has shifted with Davis being 32 years old.

The Mavericks gave up the face of their franchise to put this roster together, and they need it to succeed. So to start this season 0-2 is far from ideal, especially with Anthony Davis at full strength.

Their latest loss, to the Washington Wizards, saw the Mavericks give up 117 points on 15-of-36 shooting from three (41.7%). On Wednesday, they allowed the Spurs to drop 125 on their home court, including 40 points from Victor Wembanyama.

Clearly, Davis is on to something with the Mavericks’ defense, but it’s far from their only problem. Without a true point guard on the floor, the offense has been inconsistent at times, and the Mavericks have been slow to adjust.

For Davis, who finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds on Friday, the struggles are just natural growing pains. Over the course of an 82-game season, he knows not to let his emotions swing too far in either direction. He understands how to stay calm while keeping a sense of urgency at the same time.

In many ways, this season will be a test of patience for the Mavericks as they navigate their new reality. With the Luka era over, it’s going to take time to settle in, but the signs are there for something special in the future.

At the end of the day, the Mavericks’ season will come down to how quickly they can find their identity. Davis is right to stay patient, but that patience has to turn into production soon. With talent, size, and veteran leadership already in place, Dallas has the tools to climb back into contention. Now it is just a matter of execution, chemistry, and heart, three things that separate good teams from great ones.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Thunder veterans Kendrick Perkins Claims He Was Thunder’s “True Leader” During Kevin Durant Era
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like