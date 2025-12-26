Highest PPG From Point Guards In The Last 10 Seasons

Historically, the point guard position has been played by some of the most intelligent players in the NBA. With an emphasis on playmaking, the point guard was the floor general who tied the team’s offense together.

As the game evolved, the traditional roles changed, too. Although the center was long considered the most dominant player on the floor, the new variant of the point guard tilted the balance. Players such as Allen Iverson and Stephen Curry redefined the position, embracing a greater scoring role to make an impact.

In recent years, the NBA has seen a resurgence where the big man has returned to being the most dominant position in the league. However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s historic run last season, it became evident that the point guard position still had relevance.

Although Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain elite offensively, the NBA appears to be experiencing another paradigm shift. With the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic currently leading the league in offense, the point guard seems to be back at the top of the pyramid. With this in mind, we take a look at the 10 highest points per game averaged by point guards over the last decade.

Top 10 PPG By Point Guards In The Last 10 Seasons:

1. James Harden – 36.1 PPG (2018-19)

2. Luka Doncic – 33.9 PPG (2023-24)

3. Luka Doncic – 33.7 PPG (2025-26)

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32.7 PPG (2024-25)

5. Luka Doncic – 32.4 PPG (2022-23)

6. Damian Lillard – 32.2 PPG(2022-23)

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32.1 PPG (2025-26)

8. Stephen Curry – 32.0 PPG (2020-21)

9. Russell Westbrook – 31.6 PPG (2016-17)

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 31.4 PPG (2022-23)

James Harden safely positions himself at the top of the list with one of the most dominant scoring performances by a point guard in the NBA. With an average of 36.1 points per game during the 2018-19 season, Harden set himself apart as an offensive player.

Aside from leading the league in scoring, Harden also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. Despite a truly incredible display, Harden came up short in the MVP race, placing second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Following Harden on this list is Luka Doncic, who has posted three of the top five scoring performances by a point guard in the NBA over the last decade.

Since his arrival, Doncic has been viewed as one of the most gifted offensive players in the game. After carving out a name for himself with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic now represents the Los Angeles Lakers, asserting his position as the team’s superstar.

After a major physical transformation this offseason, Doncic has become an absolute offensive machine. With averages of 33.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, he is truly one of the best players in the league.

The Lakers superstar is closely followed by the NBA’s reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Last season’s achievements have catapulted the young guard into superstardom. However, considering that he’s been featured on this list on three different occasions, it is evident that his offensive talent has been displayed for a long time.

Objectively, the last season was his most successful one, given that he won the scoring title. But with averages of 32.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season, it is clear that his production hasn’t waned.

The next noteworthy mention on this list is Damian Lillard, who, much like Stephen Curry, embraced a different approach to scoring. By establishing himself as an elite sharpshooter, Lillard’s unlimited range made him a nightmare to defend against.

The 2022-23 season saw incredible scoring performances across the board, but Lillard was truly special this season. While averaging 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, the Blazers star led the league in three-pointers attempted with 11.3 per game. When factoring in that he was shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc this year, he was otherworldly.

Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook also carve out a place for themselves on this list.

Though Curry’s 2020-21 campaign wasn’t his most successful one, the Warriors superstar was virtually unstoppable.

While leading the league in scoring with 32.0 points per game, Curry posted shooting splits of 48.2% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc while attempting a league-high 12.7 three-pointers per game. Despite finishing third in MVP voting, this may have been one of Curry’s best individual campaigns.

Similarly, Westbrook’s MVP-winning performance during the 2016-17 season could be considered one of the best by a point guard. While winning the scoring title with an average of 31.6 points per game, Westbrook also averaged 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, becoming the only point guard since Oscar Robertson to achieve this feat.

The top 10 list features some of the best scoring point guards this league has ever seen. From extremely skilled players like Harden to those who dominated through raw athleticism like Westbrook, the NBA has been blessed with elite talent in the point guard position.