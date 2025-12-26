5 Kings Players Most Likely To Be Traded This Season: Rebuild From Zero Upcoming

With all signs pointing towards a rebuild, we look at the five Kings players who are most likely to be traded this season.

Siddhant Gupta
8 Min Read
Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings have had a particularly rough start to the 2025-26 season. While expectations were low to begin with, especially considering the team’s performance last year, the Kings’ display this season has been objectively worse.

Contents

The Kings sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 7-23 record. Considering that only the Washington Wizards (5-23) have posted a poorer record this season, it is safe to say that Sacramento is unfortunately among the worst teams in the league.

Despite having some talented players on the roster, things just haven’t fallen in place for Sacramento. With a 2-8 record in their last 10 games, undergoing a complete roster overhaul and embracing the rebuild path may seem more appealing.

With Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford being identified as untouchable assets, Sacramento has effectively made every player on their roster available in trade negotiations. With this in mind, we look at five players who are most likely to get traded this season.

 

1. Zach LaVine

Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings star guard Zach LaVine could be among the first players on the way out this season. Although the two-time All-Star enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, his performance has since tapered off, resulting in incredibly inconsistent production.

With averages of 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three-point range, LaVine remains an elite scoring threat. Still, his poor defensive effort has been detrimental to Sacramento’s performance.

Despite his shortcomings, LaVine appears to be generating the most trade interest lately. With teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in pursuit of a gifted scorer, emerging as potential suitors, the Kings could be in a great position to kickstart their rebuild plans. But with a contract worth $47.2 million, teams may not see the value in trading for him.

 

2. DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) gestures between plays against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L. Cox-Imagn Images

DeMar DeRozan is another player who could wind up on the trade block sooner rather than later. Although DeRozan possibly has the best resume among the Kings’ star players, an argument can be made that he isn’t consistently productive.

With averages of 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season, he still positions himself as a solid contributor. However, at 36, DeRozan is past his prime, and on a rebuilding team, he may not be as worthwhile.

DeRozan was mentioned in trade rumors in the offseason, with teams such as the Miami Heat emerging as a potential landing spot. Unfortunately, the current trade interest in the six-time All-Star appears to be limited.

This could create some challenges for the Kings’ rebuild, as they could be forced to package him with some draft assets to sweeten the deal. Regardless, with two years left on his $24.7 million contract, some teams may be interested in acquiring him on a short-term basis.

 

3. Malik Monk

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) gestures after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Malik Monk‘s mention in trade chatter has been a recent occurrence. Ever since the guard has seen a reduction in playing time, the suspicions regarding his place on the roster have given rise to trade rumors.

Monk has been viewed as an elite offensive player off the bench. Given his capability to score quickly and provide a boost with the second unit, several teams may be inclined to pursue him. Although he is only averaging 12.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season, there is reason to believe his production could increase in a different setting.

Currently, Monk has been mentioned in trade proposals, most notably with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although this could prove sensible for a team like the Lakers, who need a scoring boost off the bench, the three years left on his $18.7 million contract may act as a deterrent in making a deal.

 

4. Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after a basket in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For the 2025-26 season, Keon Ellis is averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range. For obvious reasons, these numbers aren’t impressive. However, Ellis’ value cannot be understood only statistically.

Ellis may be one of Sacramento’s most valuable trade assets at the moment. Having earned a reputation as a reliable 3-and-D wing, the 25-year-old has garnered significant trade interest from teams around the league.

Currently, the Lakers and Golden State Warriors have been projected as the most likely landing spots, but the Kings may have some flexibility in making a decision.

Given the demand for solid perimeter defenders, Sacramento could leverage his expiring contract to gain more draft capital by packaging him with a star player. Still, given that his contract is only worth $2.3 million, the return for Sacramento may not be significant.

5. Domantas Sabonis

Feb 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis has arguably been one of the Kings’ best players these past few years. Given what Sabonis brings to the table, he is viewed as a valuable asset.

Sabonis has struggled to find his groove this season. Regardless, he has been productive, averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 51.0% shooting from the field.

For the most part, the big man seems to be the least likely player to be traded this season. Although the team hasn’t been performing well, the center’s ability to contribute could be deemed valuable even on a rebuilding team.

Even if the Kings choose to pursue trades for the three-time All-Star, they may not field a lot of interest in the market at the moment. With Sabonis sidelined with a knee injury, there aren’t too many teams that would be keen to acquire him, especially if he’s out for a considerable period.

Although Sabonis has been linked with several teams, his $42.3 million contract makes it a challenge to create a package for him. Still, if it could help the Kings acquire a player like Jonathan Kuminga, the franchise may be willing to make a deal.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like