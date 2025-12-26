5 Kings Players Most Likely To Be Traded This Season: Rebuild From Zero Upcoming

The Sacramento Kings have had a particularly rough start to the 2025-26 season. While expectations were low to begin with, especially considering the team’s performance last year, the Kings’ display this season has been objectively worse.

The Kings sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 7-23 record. Considering that only the Washington Wizards (5-23) have posted a poorer record this season, it is safe to say that Sacramento is unfortunately among the worst teams in the league.

Despite having some talented players on the roster, things just haven’t fallen in place for Sacramento. With a 2-8 record in their last 10 games, undergoing a complete roster overhaul and embracing the rebuild path may seem more appealing.

With Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford being identified as untouchable assets, Sacramento has effectively made every player on their roster available in trade negotiations. With this in mind, we look at five players who are most likely to get traded this season.

1. Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings star guard Zach LaVine could be among the first players on the way out this season. Although the two-time All-Star enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, his performance has since tapered off, resulting in incredibly inconsistent production.

With averages of 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the field and 38.5% from three-point range, LaVine remains an elite scoring threat. Still, his poor defensive effort has been detrimental to Sacramento’s performance.

Despite his shortcomings, LaVine appears to be generating the most trade interest lately. With teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, who are in pursuit of a gifted scorer, emerging as potential suitors, the Kings could be in a great position to kickstart their rebuild plans. But with a contract worth $47.2 million, teams may not see the value in trading for him.

2. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is another player who could wind up on the trade block sooner rather than later. Although DeRozan possibly has the best resume among the Kings’ star players, an argument can be made that he isn’t consistently productive.

With averages of 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season, he still positions himself as a solid contributor. However, at 36, DeRozan is past his prime, and on a rebuilding team, he may not be as worthwhile.

DeRozan was mentioned in trade rumors in the offseason, with teams such as the Miami Heat emerging as a potential landing spot. Unfortunately, the current trade interest in the six-time All-Star appears to be limited.

This could create some challenges for the Kings’ rebuild, as they could be forced to package him with some draft assets to sweeten the deal. Regardless, with two years left on his $24.7 million contract, some teams may be interested in acquiring him on a short-term basis.

3. Malik Monk

Malik Monk‘s mention in trade chatter has been a recent occurrence. Ever since the guard has seen a reduction in playing time, the suspicions regarding his place on the roster have given rise to trade rumors.

Monk has been viewed as an elite offensive player off the bench. Given his capability to score quickly and provide a boost with the second unit, several teams may be inclined to pursue him. Although he is only averaging 12.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season, there is reason to believe his production could increase in a different setting.

Currently, Monk has been mentioned in trade proposals, most notably with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although this could prove sensible for a team like the Lakers, who need a scoring boost off the bench, the three years left on his $18.7 million contract may act as a deterrent in making a deal.

4. Keon Ellis

For the 2025-26 season, Keon Ellis is averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range. For obvious reasons, these numbers aren’t impressive. However, Ellis’ value cannot be understood only statistically.

Ellis may be one of Sacramento’s most valuable trade assets at the moment. Having earned a reputation as a reliable 3-and-D wing, the 25-year-old has garnered significant trade interest from teams around the league.

Currently, the Lakers and Golden State Warriors have been projected as the most likely landing spots, but the Kings may have some flexibility in making a decision.

Given the demand for solid perimeter defenders, Sacramento could leverage his expiring contract to gain more draft capital by packaging him with a star player. Still, given that his contract is only worth $2.3 million, the return for Sacramento may not be significant.

5. Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has arguably been one of the Kings’ best players these past few years. Given what Sabonis brings to the table, he is viewed as a valuable asset.

Sabonis has struggled to find his groove this season. Regardless, he has been productive, averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 51.0% shooting from the field.

For the most part, the big man seems to be the least likely player to be traded this season. Although the team hasn’t been performing well, the center’s ability to contribute could be deemed valuable even on a rebuilding team.

Even if the Kings choose to pursue trades for the three-time All-Star, they may not field a lot of interest in the market at the moment. With Sabonis sidelined with a knee injury, there aren’t too many teams that would be keen to acquire him, especially if he’s out for a considerable period.

Although Sabonis has been linked with several teams, his $42.3 million contract makes it a challenge to create a package for him. Still, if it could help the Kings acquire a player like Jonathan Kuminga, the franchise may be willing to make a deal.